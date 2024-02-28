CareTrack Recognized with Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter Award
Healthcare solution named 100 fastest-growing companies
This recognition is a true testament to our team’s dedication, and we appreciate the Business Chronicle for lauding our solution and growth.”CARROLLTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack, a remote out-of-office healthcare solution provider, is proud to announce that it was recognized as a 2024 Pacesetter by the “Atlanta Business Chronicle.” The 29th annual Pacesetter Awards recognize privately held companies in metro Atlanta that have shown significant fiscal growth over the past two years.
“This recognition is a true testament to our team’s dedication, and we appreciate the Business Chronicle for lauding our solution and growth,” said CareTrack Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board Derek Skinner. “Our team is honored to continue impacting the ever-changing healthcare industry with cutting-edge technology, allowing CareTrack to be a true partner to our customers nationwide.”
This recognition comes after an impactful year with successful projects, business and growth with partners and medical practices nationwide. Notable successes include Venture Atlanta presenting company, GA HIMSS Conference pitch company, Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) Medical Practice Excellence: Financial and Operations Conference panel, hosted numerous webinars with leadership team and partner organizations and increasing its provider network by 25 percent.
CareTrack provides out-of-office solutions and devices to help practices manage patients between office visits. CareTrack seamlessly works with medical practices across the country to help improve patient outcomes and adherence, elevate quality, and increase profitability. The solution programs include Remote Patient Management (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) Coordination and Principal Care Management (PCM).
On Thursday, April 25, the Atlanta Business Chronicle will host an awards ceremony to rank the nominated companies.
For more information about CareTrack, please visit www.caretrack.com. For more information about the Pacesetter Awards, please visit www.bizjournals.com.
