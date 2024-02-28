Revolutionizing Social Networking: Introducing Rili, the New Groundbreaking AI-Powered Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- ● Rili.ai is a new app that enables users to create a digital twin (Rili) using voice cloning and lip-sync technologies, allowing them to share information and engage in conversations
● Rili was founded in Belgium by two pioneering entrepreneurs, Antonio Camacho and Jorge Cuervo, who have been developing artificial intelligence solutions since 2017, at a time when few recognized the importance of AI
● Rili's global expansion will begin in the US, Mexico, Brazil, and key Asian markets such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines
Today marks a significant milestone in the realm of social communication as Rili.ai officially launches its AI-powered app to redefine how individuals connect, interact, create, and communicate in the digital age. Thanks to voice cloning and lip-syncing, anyone can create their own digital twin (Rili) and interact with others effortlessly, anytime, and anywhere.
Rili is an app founded in Belgium, at the heart of the European Union, by two pioneering entrepreneurs, Antonio Camacho and Jorge Cuervo. Since 2017, they have been developing Artificial Intelligence solutions, initially utilizing real-time data and predictive models in artificial intelligence to empower large companies such as Santander Bank and Carrefour to make informed decisions. This expertise made them specialists in augmented analytics in the USA, Europe, and Latam.
With that background, Antonio and Jorge decided to apply artificial intelligence to tackle a new challenge generated by current society: the issue of unwanted loneliness affecting people worldwide. In less than two months, they developed a prototype tailored to address this problem: Rili.
Rili is a social network populated by digital replicas of individuals generated through AI, enabling interactions with anyone, anytime, and anywhere. With Rili, users can cultivate and nurture their digital twin, training it with content in over 100 languages to break down communication barriers and foster worldwide friendships. It's a platform designed for bidirectional communication 24/7, accessible anywhere, in any language, and with anyone, facilitating global connections.
The app, launched as a alpha version in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, and key Asian markets such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, has raised $30 million valuation in pre-seed round. Its goal in the near future is to make a global impact.
“Rili is the new generation of social media platforms. Powered by AI and using the most relevant state-of-the-art technologies, its development will be a turning point for the history of communication, highlighted Antonio Camacho, Rili co-founder. AI has the power to transform people’s lives beyond communication and that's Rili's purpose, helping anyone to overcome communication's barriers spreading and expanding their knowledge across the world.
Two pioneers in Artificial Intelligence before it became popular
Nowadays, Artificial Intelligence is a must in the customer and business world, but when Antonio founded Hocelot in 2017, only a very few saw its potential. Jorge joined the company as a General Manager several months later.
Hocelot’s technology enhanced the productivity of companies across the world and redefined analytics, particularly in the financial sector, offering its services to financial institutions and major corporations across the world. It expanded, even despite the pandemic, successfully secured over $15 million in funding, and in 2022 it was acquired by a global leader in surety insurance.
This acquisition further validated the vision led by Antonio and Jorge, giving them the momentum to pursue further successes in the realm of artificial intelligence
A digital twin and communicate in over 100 languages
Rili users can nurture their digital twin, known as Rili, by training it with content in over 100 languages to overcome communication obstacles and foster global friendships.
To train Rili, users can share knowledge and information through chat (written messages or voice audios) or by speaking into a microphone. Additionally, they can integrate the digital footprint of anyone into Rili profiles using their existing accounts on platforms like Twitch, X, and YouTube. Leveraging this integration, Rili.ai gathers personalized information from users' public profiles on these platforms, ensuring a tailored experience based on their interests and preferences.
The Rili alpha version is already live for anyone interested in joining the community. The app is available for iOS and Android platforms.
The alpha version will be active until the end of February to test and refine the platform with a limited number of users. After this period, Rili will be open to everyone.
Join Rili.ai today and embark on a journey of growth, connection, and personal development in the digital age.
Loredana Domingo
