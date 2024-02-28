Personnel appointment in the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces

TAJIKISTAN, February 28 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received for a conversation the personnel appointed to leadership positions in the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces.

By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Khusrav Bobozoda was released from the position of Commander of the Ground Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan, and Safaralizoda Rahmonali was appointed to this position.

By the Resolutions of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, were appointed, Safarzoda Jamshed Safar - Deputy Minister of Defense for Combat Training, Nosirzoda Odil Rahmon - Deputy Minister of Defense for Weapons and Military Equipment, Rahimzoda Muzaffar Anvar - Deputy Minister of Defense for Political and Educational Affairs, Saidzoda Bobojon Abduqodir - Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistical Support, and Shohiyon Abdusattor - Head of the Military Institute of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan.

By the decrees of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, were also appointed, Sobirzoda Shamsiddin Maruf - Commander of the Air Force and the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan and Toirzoda Dilshod Amon - Deputy Commander of the Border Troops of the State Committee of National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Also, experienced and qualified personnel were appointed to the positions of the First Deputy and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan, heads of a number of departments and services of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, commanders of some military units, military commissars of the Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province, Sughd and Khatlon provinces and representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan in international organizations and embassies of the Republic of Tajikistan in several foreign countries.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon during the conversation mentioned the alarming situation of the region and the world, escalating threats of terrorism and extremism and other unpredictable processes in today's world, urged the personnel appointed to responsible positions as well as protectors of peace and security of beloved Tajikistan for faithful and honest service to the Motherland and the noble people of Tajikistan, fostering a high sense of patriotism, vigilance, courage and selflessness in the spirit of the defenders of the Motherland, increasing the combat readiness of the Armed Forces and in general strengthening the defense power of the country.

Pointing to the unprecedented progress of modern military and intelligence techniques and technologies, it was once again emphasized that military personnel and especially the leadership and commanding personnel of the Armed Forces should also pay close attention to the in-depth study of two foreign languages along with their native language as well as mastering modern military and information technologies and equipment.