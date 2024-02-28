Lynn Moore of Born To Bounce Back to be Featured on Close Up Radio

VERNON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life’s journey will always be filled with ups and downs. From moments of pure delightful bliss, dark times of grief, joyful laugher, and unexpected bumps in the road, we never know what to expect. Although we may dread the stormy times that seem to weigh us down and crush our dreams, the truth is every life experience can teach us unforgettable lessons that contribute to our growth and help us accept much needed change. It’s important to embrace every fleeting moment and no matter how many times life knocks us down we have to get back up. But how can we start moving forward in times when everything seems to be going wrong? With a new mindset and support, we can absolutely learn to tackle anything and love every precious moment we have here on earth.

Lynn Moore is a topnotch Life Coach for over twenty years and the author of the highly acclaimed book, Born to Bounce Back (written under Lynn's author pen name "Frances Teagan")

Through her one-of-a-kind, practical, down to earth coaching, Lynn empowers those of us who are struggling with life’s hurdles and adversity to shift our focus from feeling lost and helpless to taking our personal power back. She guides us to reframing our thoughts which is vital to improving our overall health and thus happiness. It will help us muster the strength to grow, evolve, build flexibility, and realize there is opportunity for much growth. Working through difficulties can increase our knowledge, resilience and lead to deep self-awareness and wisdom.

Lynn says there is value to our life experiences, particularly the challenging ones, because they foster our personal growth. All our experiences have significant impact on how we see the world, interact with others, and the way we make informed decisions.

That’s why Lynn is passionately emphatic about encouraging us to bounce back from setbacks, failures, and adversity with a new mindset and sense of purpose. She helps us to find inner peace and feel self-assured about who we are authentically. When we bounce back from life’s hard knocks, it strengthens our ability to understand, love and inspire others. That is the core of her coaching.

Lynn believes in order for us to live our best lives we should always continue loving, growing and replacing judgment with empathy.

To embrace the challenges is pivotal because they actually teach us as much as our successes. Each hard knock, presents an opportunity for growth, resilience, and paves the path to a better life for us and everyone around us.

Lynn wrote Born to Bounce Back (Regain Your Zest for Life After it Knocks You Down), a fiercely candid retelling of her own deeply personal life crises, how she found purpose in pain, spread her wings and blossomed with faith and love. She reminds us that everyone goes through tough times, the key is knowing how to bounce back and overcome the toughest challenges.

Today, living her best life with her dear family and precious fur baby by her side, through her coaching and book Lynn continues to remind us to live every day spreading as much joy, peace, understanding and healing as possible.

Close Up Radio will feature Lynn Moore in an interview with Jim Masters on February 29th at 2:00 p.m. EST and with Doug Llewelyn on March 7th at 2:00 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.borntobounceback.ca

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno