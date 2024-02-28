LIBBEY APPOINTS JENNIFER MOLNAR AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

Jennifer (Jen) Molnar joins Libbey as SVP, CHRO

We look forward to her partnership, guidance and influence in Libbey’s ongoing transformation, growth, and the execution of our purpose-driven strategy.” — Michael Bauer, CEO

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libbey is excited to announce the appointment of Jennifer (Jen) Molnar to the position of senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective today. Molnar will serve as a member of Libbey’s Executive Leadership Team and will lead Libbey’s people and organizational strategy, corporate communications, and oversee all human resources functions across the organization.

Jen has held various roles of diverse and increasing responsibility at Eaton Corporation, Tenneco, and Pinnacle Agriculture. Most recently, she served as the vice president of human resources for Tektronix where she was responsible for strategic talent management, engaging HR operations, leadership development and building functional capability. With over 20 years of experience in human resources, Jen brings a passion and proven track record of improving business results by attracting, developing, enriching, and retaining the most capable, engaged, and diverse talent needed to support sustainable growth and business performance.

“We are pleased to welcome Jen to Libbey’s executive leadership team. We look forward to her partnership, guidance and influence in Libbey’s ongoing transformation, growth, and the execution of our purpose-driven strategy. Her extensive knowledge of talent management, leadership, workforce development and enriching people processes will solidify Libbey’s position as the tabletop and glass partner of choice,” said Michael Bauer, Libbey’s CEO.

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Glass LLC, whose existence traces back to 1818, is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey operates manufacturing plants in the United States, Mexico, and China. The Company supplies tabletop products worldwide to foodservice, retail, and business-to-business customers. The Company’s global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand Libbey®, includes RESERVE by Libbey®, Libbey Signature®, and Crisa®. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.