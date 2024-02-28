Consulting Auditor Jenniffer Wilson to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WOODBRIDGE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American citizens, regardless of political viewpoint or affiliation, have been more active in learning about the federal government and what goes on. This especially includes our tax dollars and how everything is spent. One woman has shown an unwavering commitment to ensuring that all federal money is being spent properly. “People want transparency,” she declares. This is the story of Jenniffer Wilson.

Jenniffer Wilson is a well-respected employee of the federal government. Since 1989, she has worked for several government agencies with the primary responsibility of auditing. Recently, still a government employee, she has paid it forward by shifting her focus to training and mentoring other auditors.

“I am not a financial auditor for the Internal Revenue Service,” clarifies Jenniffer. “I am a performance auditor in the oversight community that helps to promote efficiency and effectiveness in agency programs and operations. I look at waste, fraud, and abuse. How is the money being spent? What is it being spent on? I am most proud of the opportunity to protect the taxpayers from that waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Jenniffer offers a keen and hands-on approach to her work. “For instance, I was the eyes and ears on the ground in Afghanistan for the Special Inspector General for SIGAR in Crystal City, a neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia,” she explains. “My passion has always been more boots-on-the-ground. I like to roll up my sleeves and dig in. No matter what position I held, I wanted to see for myself what is going on and get to know the people that I am working with running the U.S. assistance programs.”

“I graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting and Business Technical Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus,” notes Jenniffer. “I also had a Minor in Strategic Management. I also focused on receiving certifications plus other training.” Some of her more notable certifications include the following – Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Project Manager for Information Technology, Software Engineering, and Business Analysis. With her impressive education, along with her dedication to constantly learning, she has the work experience to match – working for several federal government agencies through the years.

“I have a lot of international experience combined with domestic experience, recalls Jenniffer. “The Department of Defense Office of Inspector General (DODIG) is where I started my work. I went up the corporate ladder to the senior auditor position. I then moved to the Government Accountability Office (GAO). This is where I really branched into the information security and forensic audit world. The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) is where I temporarily stepped out of the audit world and became a certified project manager for information technology and got involved in major transformational initiatives. The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) is where I held positions of escalating responsibility, eventually becoming the senior representative in Afghanistan. The Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program (SIGTARP) is where I became a board-certified senior executive. SIGTARP has to do with all the financial crisis money during the Great Recession. After, I moved to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC). That had to do with the money allocated for COVID-19 relief. Since October of 2023, I have been back at the Government Accountability Office (GAO) but this time, with the Center for Audit Excellence. I am an assistant director there helping with international projects, especially regarding the crisis in Ukraine. More specifically, I offer technical assistance, mentoring and training to auditors within the Ukrainian government.”

With her amazing work, she has received several awards for her contributions.

“The most significant award that I received was the IG Award for my contributions fighting the Global War on Terrorism,” touts Jenniffer. “This was for my time in Afghanistan. Another notable award was the National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation Award. Additionally, I received the Meritorious Service Award during my first time working with the GAO. The most recent award I received was the Leadership Excellence Award when I worked with PRAC.”

As for the future, she plans to continue working for the federal government in responsibilities related to auditing.

“I love being a public servant and serving the American people,” concludes Jenniffer. “I have found it very rewarding through having a passion for what I have been able to accomplish – protecting the taxpayer.”

