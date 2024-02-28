Brivo Expands Brivo Wallet Pass Mobile Credentials With Google Wallet
Provides customers with a frictionless experience with the tap of an Android phone
This is the next generation of mobile credentials, and it will enhance workplace efficiency and security, enabling employees to access spaces with unprecedented ease”BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brivo, the global leader of cloud-based access control and smart building technologies, today announces the launch of support for Google Wallet mobile credentials to provide frictionless access with the tap of a phone.
Effective immediately, Brivo customers can empower employees to add their access badges securely to Google Wallet. This advancement enables employees to effortlessly unlock office doors, turnstiles, elevators and key card-protected amenity spaces by tapping an Android phone to a reader, eliminating the need to open an app or carry a traditional physical access card. The Google Wallet credentials are available on Android OS 8 or later and are compatible with a wide range of Android devices, providing broad accessibility.
"At Brivo, we are committed to bringing innovative solutions that enhance the workplace experience to market. The addition of Google Wallet to the Brivo Wallet Pass mobile credentials delivers on this promise and marks a significant milestone in our commitment to continue to provide seamless access solutions," said Steve Van Till, founder and CEO of Brivo. "This is the next generation of mobile credentials, and it will enhance workplace efficiency and security, enabling employees to access spaces with unprecedented ease."
The employee badge in Google Wallet introduces several innovative enhancements to the user experience:
· Seamless Access: Employees can utilize their badge in Google Wallet with a simple tap to a Brivo reader. The technology does not require them to unlock their device or open an app.
· Enhanced Security: Google Wallet’s advanced security features and easy-to-use privacy controls keep information private and secure. Mobile credentials can’t be stolen, duplicated, or removed from the wallet other than by the authorized user or the admin.
· Streamlined Management: With Brivo Access, administrators can easily distribute and manage mobile credentials, reducing administrative overhead and minimizing environmental impact. Management also works with Okta and Azure integrations.
Brivo pioneered mobile credentials with the launch of Brivo Mobile Pass in 2015 and, to date, has issued over 3 million mobile credentials. By adding Google Wallet support, Brivo leads the way in frictionless, mobile access experience to every space.
Support is available to Brivo customers through its reseller channel in the United States. For further information on Brivo Wallet Pass, please visit https://www.brivo.com/googlewallet/.
