Sanctuary Forest Radio Hour on KMUD Tomorrow

Sanctuary Forest Radio Hour

Please tune in to KMUD this Thursday, February 29th at 7:00pm for the Sanctuary Forest Radio Hour! Join Sanctuary Forest staff members Tasha McKee and Anna Rogers, as well as Dana Stolzman from Salmonid Restoration Federation, and more! We’ll be discussing twenty years of collaboration with partners to address drought and develop solutions for the environment and human water use, and our latest focus on how to protect our groundwater resources. We’ll also be talking about the upcoming Salmonid Restoration Federation Conference, Sanctuary Forest events, an update on our rainfall, and more.

We’ll also give an update on the state of the river, the drought and other updates! Listen live or on the archive at www.kmud.org. There may be an opportunity for listeners to call in during the last quarter of the show.

Sanctuary Forest is a land and water trust whose mission is to conserve the Mattole River watershed and surrounding areas for wildlife habitat and aesthetic, spiritual and intrinsic values, in cooperation with our diverse community.

