28 February 2024

The regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Consular, Border and Customs issues was held in Tehran

On February 27, 2024, the 16th session of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Consular, Border and Customs Affairs was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was attended by authorities and representatives of the relevant ministries and state agencies of the two countries.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Gurbanov, and the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran - by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alireza Bikdeli.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached at the 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission held in Ashgabat in February 2023. At the same time, the parties exchanged opinions on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations and emphasized the need for strict implementation of all reached agreements.

This meeting was held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, whereas a final protocol was signed as a result.