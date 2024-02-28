Care-Metrix Celebrates Black History Month Through Forward-Thinking Corporate Storytelling & Culture Analysis

Award-Winning Agency Uses Data to Transform Companies Into Inclusive Workplaces

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care-Metrix, the award-winning, Pittsburgh-based Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) consultancy and tech company, is celebrating the people, culture, and art of Black History Month by turning its data- and algorithm-driven company assessments into powerful storytelling opportunities to help leaders transform their companies into inclusive workplaces.

“As a Black-owned company, it is important for us to honor the impact and contributions of Black people in the literary arts and mathematics because they are a vital part of our foundation,” says Care-Metrix CEO Dr. Jessica Spradley.

African American influence has been paramount in the visual and performing arts, literature, fashion, folklore, language, film, music, architecture, cuisine, and other forms of cultural expression in the US and beyond. Care-Metrix strives to honor and continue this tradition by focusing on the DE&I art of assessment, especially the assessment of company culture and ensuring all people are acknowledged, celebrated, and given the same opportunities.

“At Care-Metrix, when we document the story of DE&I capacity building for an organization, we continue the rich legacy of storytelling and innovation by intentionally providing more than numbers,” says Dr. Spradley.

This unique DE&I approach from Care-Metrix delivers a forward-thinking blend of data and storytelling. The Care-Metrix custom algorithm dynamically assesses company culture and progress, while Care-Metrix team members analyze that data to unlock the trajectory of a company’s DE&I progress and the internal stories that drive them forward.

Through this analysis, Care-Metrix assists companies in creating meaningful DE&I cultural shifts, ensuring that all applicants, employees, contractors, and community members are respected for their differences.

About Care-Metrix

Care-Metrix is a minority woman-owned assessment company. Our partners share four PhDs and over 40 years of cumulative experience in issues of diversity and measurement. We have a unique blend of content and psychometric expertise that allows us to develop valid and reliable measurement instruments for organizations. We take pride in creating meaningful assessments that produce easy-to-understand, relatable, and actionable results.

As the world moves towards innovation, collaboration, and creation, the Care-Metrix team will ensure that our assessments are responsive to and reflect societal changes that impact organizations. We will continue working closely with our customers to make sure our tools help drive innovative and creative ways to improve organizational cultures!