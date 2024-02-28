Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 29, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Apollo Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Brown Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Carroll Brown Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Lakewood City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Academy Cleveland
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
West Cleveland Drop Back In DBA Frederick Douglass High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cleveland College Preparatory School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Vermilion Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Great River Connections Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbus Bilingual Academy-North
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Connections Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Newark City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Horizon Science Academy - Lorain
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Horizon Science Academy Youngstown
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Perry County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Portage James A. Garfield Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Streetsboro City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Stark Jackson Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Summit Six District Educational Compact
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Tuscarawas Claymont City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wyandot Mohawk Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 29, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

