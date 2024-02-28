Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 29, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 29, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Apollo Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brown
|Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Carroll
|Brown Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Lakewood City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble Academy Cleveland
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|West Cleveland Drop Back In DBA Frederick Douglass High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cleveland College Preparatory School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Vermilion Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Great River Connections Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbus Bilingual Academy-North
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Connections Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Newark City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Horizon Science Academy - Lorain
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Horizon Science Academy Youngstown
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Perry County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Portage
|James A. Garfield Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Streetsboro City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Jackson Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Six District Educational Compact
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Claymont City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wyandot
|Mohawk Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|
The full reports will be available Thursday, February 29, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.