Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 29, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Apollo Career Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Brown Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Carroll Brown Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Lakewood City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Noble Academy Cleveland

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

West Cleveland Drop Back In DBA Frederick Douglass High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cleveland College Preparatory School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Vermilion Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Great River Connections Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Columbus Bilingual Academy-North

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Connections Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Newark City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Horizon Science Academy - Lorain

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Preparatory Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Horizon Science Academy Youngstown

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Perry County Agricultural Society

12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Portage James A. Garfield Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Streetsboro City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Stark Jackson Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Summit Six District Educational Compact

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Tuscarawas Claymont City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wyandot Mohawk Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 29, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.