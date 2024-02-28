Blokko.io and Triple-A Forge Partnership to Accelerate Digital Currency Payments in LATAM
Blokko.io and Triple-A partner to allow merchants and consumers in Latin America to make digital currency payments both in-store and online.MIAMI, FL, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move designed to transform the payment landscape across Latin America, Blokko.io and Triple-A have partnered to make in-store and online digital currency payments a seamless reality for merchants and consumers throughout the region.
Through this alliance, Blokko’s partners in LATAM (acquirers, sub-acquirers, and payment service providers) can now effortlessly accept digital currency payments both in-store and online offering their customers a cutting-edge payment alternative with no volatility risk.
“We are very excited to work with Triple-A in making crypto currency payments a realistic, seamless and viable solution for all e-commerce and brick and mortar merchants across Latin America”, said Alejandro Morales, Chief Revenue Officer of Blokko.io.
By combining Blokko.io's point-of-sale payment technology with Triple-A's seamless payment solutions, this alliance promises to provide merchants with the ability to accept digital currencies and receive settlements in local currency. This approach not only mitigates volatility concerns but also caters to the growing demand for digital payment methods in the region, streamlining transactions for both businesses and consumers.
What sets this solution apart is its ability to convert digital currencies into local currencies in real time for merchant settlements, bypassing the need for direct cryptocurrency handling, thus eliminating volatility concerns and streamlining financial operations.
On the consumer front, the partnership promises a hassle-free payment experience. Customers can complete transactions instantly by scanning a QR code, directly from their digital currency wallets. This process provides a swift and convenient payment method and upholds the highest security standards.
"I am thrilled about the partnership with Blokko aimed at bringing innovation to our Latin American consumers. With the payment industry evolving rapidly and a growing demand for new payment methods that offer speed and convenience, we are excited to pioneer and bring one of the first solutions in the market that will allow customers to pay with digital currencies at their preferred merchants.", said Paulo Shargorodsky, General Manager of the Americas at Triple-A.
This partnership heralds a significant leap forward, expanding the reach in the LATAM region and seamlessly combining Triple-A's online infrastructure with Blokko.io's expertise in in-store and online deployments. By bridging the gap between online prowess and physical presence, the collaboration is set to enhance the commerce ecosystem across the region, enabling businesses and consumers to embrace the future of payments.
“With a fast-growing number of people holding digital currencies, especially in the Latam region, it’s crucial to offer solutions that meet the evolving demand from consumers for digital currency acceptance. We help merchants and acquirers meet that demand seamlessly with our solutions.” stated Eric Barbier, Founder and CEO of Triple-A.
About Blokko.io:
Blokko.io is a technology company dedicated to unlocking the utility of cryptocurrencies by providing a seamless and secure alternative payment method for merchants and consumers.
With an initial focus on Latin America and expansion plans into US and European markets, Blokko.io streamlines crypto payment acceptance for its partners. Blokko offers a flexible white-label application for Android terminals and comprehensive APIs, enabling seamless integration with its cutting-edge payment gateway.
For more information, visit www.blokko.io
About Triple-A:
Triple-A, the Digital Currency Payment Institution, enables businesses to pay and get paid in both traditional and digital currencies, volatility-free.
From API to no-code integration, Triple-A’s frictionless, white-label payment solutions are designed to blend smoothly into existing business operations — all while upholding the highest standards of security and compliance.
Triple-A is licensed as a Major Payment Institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as well as in the EU by the ACPR and is registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider by the AMF under the aegis of Banque de France. The company is also registered with the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FINCEN) as a Money Service Business (MSB).
For more information visit www.triple-a.io
