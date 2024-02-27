Blokko.io Revolutionizes Crypto Payments in Latin America, Bringing Real-World Utility to Digital Assets
Blokko.io launches a new platform for crypto payments in LATAM. Merchants receive settlements in local currency, while consumers pay with crypto via QR code.MIAMI, FL, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blokko.io, a pioneering technology company, today announces the launch of its innovative platform that unlocks the true potential of cryptocurrencies by offering a seamless and secure alternative payment method for merchants and consumers in Latin America. After two years of meticulous development, Blokko.io is poised to transform the region's payments landscape, moving cryptocurrencies from speculative investments to valuable utility assets.
Blokko.io bridges the gap between the complexity of cryptocurrencies and the simplicity of traditional payments. By partnering with regulated exchanges, acquirers, and payment service providers, Blokko.io enables merchants to accept crypto payments without ever touching the digital assets themselves. Instead, they receive settlements in their local currency, eliminating volatility concerns and simplifying accounting processes.
Consumers also benefit from a frictionless experience, both online and at physical points of sale. With a simple scan of a QR code, transactions instantly execute from their crypto exchange wallets, offering them a fast, convenient and secure way to spend their digital assets.
Key Features of Blokko.io:
Acquirer/Merchant Benefits:
o Eliminate chargebacks and reduce fraud risk.
o Access new customer segments who prefer crypto payments.
o Receive settlements in local currency for simplified accounting.
o Never touch crypto.
Consumer Benefits:
o Spend crypto conveniently, both online and in-store.
o Enjoy fast and secure transactions with instant confirmations.
o Benefit from competitive exchange rates and low fees.
Platform Advantages:
o Developed by payments veterans with over 100 years of combined industry experience.
o Integrates seamlessly with existing payment infrastructure.
o Offers fast transaction speeds, typically completed in under 3 seconds.
o Ensures high levels of security and regulatory compliance.
o Business as usual processes for all players.
Latin American Focus:
Blokko.io recognizes the immense potential of the Latin American market, where crypto adoption is rapidly growing. In 2024, the company plans to launch its services in key countries like Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Peru, with its first deployment scheduled for Brazil in March 2024.
“We are thrilled to introduce Blokko.io and empower merchants and consumers in Latin America to unlock the true potential of cryptocurrencies,” says Gustavo Jimenez, CEO of Blokko.io. “Our platform bridges the gap between the digital and traditional worlds, offering a secure, convenient, and cost-effective alternative payment solution that benefits all stakeholders.”
Blokko.io is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of payments in Latin America, driving crypto adoption and creating a more inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem.
About Blokko.io:
Blokko.io is a technology company dedicated to unlocking the utility of cryptocurrencies by providing a seamless and secure alternative payment method for merchants and consumers. With a focus on the Latin American market, Blokko.io offers a user-friendly platform that simplifies crypto payments and provides real-world benefits for all participants.
Visit us at: www.blokko.io to learn more about our solutions.
