53± Acres with 2 Homes & River Frtg in Culpeper & Rappahannock Counties Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that on line bidding will begin to close on 53± Acres with 2 Homes and Hazel River Frontage in Culpeper and Rappahannock Counties VA on Tuesday, March 5.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that on line auction bidding will begin to close on a 4 BR/2.5 BA home w/basement, barn & Hazel River frontage on 28.4± acres in Culpeper & Rappahannock County, VA, and a 3 BR/2 BA home w/basement and 1,400'± of Hazel River frontage on 25± acres in Culpeper County, VA, on Tuesday, March 5 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“A wonderful and rare opportunity awaits the new owners of this Culpeper and Rappahannock County property,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this special opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
The property is located 6.5 miles from Rt. 522, 13 miles from downtown Culpeper, 20 miles from Warrenton, 26 miles from Front Royal, and a short drive to Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Fredericksburg & Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Auction Coordinator.
The auction’s date, property address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
On-line Bidding Begins to Close – Tuesday, March 5 at 12:00 NOON Eastern
Properties Address – 9232 and 9267 Frontier Lane, Castleton, VA 22716
9232 Frontier Lane, Castleton, VA
4 BR/2.5 BA home w/walk-out basement on 28.43 +/- acres in Culpeper (20 +/- acres) & Rappahannock County (8 +/- acres), VA
• This home measures 6,504 +/- gross sf. (2,748 +/- sf. finished above grade, 2,748 +/- sf. basement & 1,008 +/- sf. attached garage), and features a very large eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); large pantry & storage areas; living room w/gas fireplace; laundry room/pet washing area; attached 2 bay garage; attic; partially finished walk-out basement w/interior & exterior entrances, kitchen, living area, 2 bedrooms and storage (ideal for multi-generational living or rental income)
• Rear deck (12'x20'); gravel driveway
• Heating: oil fired hot water boiler w/hot water baseboard registers. Gas fireplace in living room; Cooling: Central AC
• Drilled well & gravity flow septic system ; electric water heater
• Other features: gas range in island in kitchen; 390' +/- of frontage on the Hazel River; privacy & wildlife abound
• Barn/storage building w/separate electric & well (barn in need of some repair); run-in shed; water hydrants near run-in sheds; paddocks/pasture and fencing needs some attention
• Note: There is a small cemetery on the very front of this parcel
9267 Frontier Lane, Castleton, VA 22716
3 BR/2 BA home w/unfinished walk-out basement on 25.05 +/- acres in Culpeper County, VA
• This home measures 2,880 +/- gross sf. (1,920 +/- sf. finished above grade & 960 +/- sf. unfinished basement), and features a kitchen (all appliances convey); living room w/fireplace; dining room; 3 season room
• Covered front porch; gravel driveway
• Heating: oil/wood combo furnace (above ground oil tank). Fireplace in living room; Cooling: Central AC
• Drilled well & gravity flow septic system ; electric water heater
• Other features: gas range in island in kitchen; 1,400' +/- of frontage on the Hazel River; privacy & wildlife abound
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The on line only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
