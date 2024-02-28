The AC Partners with Flood Risk Solutions to Elevate Flood Insurance Offerings for Independent Insurance Brokers
Flood Risk Solutions is excited to announce a strategic partnership with The AC, a key player in providing comprehensive support to independent insurance brokers. As a leader in the flood insurance industry with extensive expertise across the United States, this partnership allows us to broaden our reach and enhance our offerings. Our collaboration with The AC is designed to bolster their suite of services for agency partners, emphasizing our shared goal of delivering exceptional insurance solutions to support independent brokers.
Empowering Brokers with Enhanced Access and Support
The AC provides independent brokers with unparalleled access to the industry's most profitable carriers, eliminating the need for traditional network affiliations while preserving their independence. This partnership with Flood Risk Solutions further enriches The AC's offerings, enabling brokers to navigate the complexities of flood insurance with confidence.
Flood Risk Solutions: A Legacy of Excellence in Flood Risk Management
Specializing in innovative flood risk management strategies, they offer comprehensive solutions for both commercial and residential properties across all flood zones and all 50 states. Their proven success in the flood market positions them as an ideal partner for The AC.
A Synergistic Partnership for Unmatched Value
Combining The AC's extensive carrier access with Flood Risk Solutions' flood insurance expertise, this partnership promises to deliver unparalleled value to independent insurance brokers. Agency partners of The AC will benefit from advanced flood insurance solutions, empowering them to meet the diverse needs of their clients effectively.
A Future of Growth and Success for Independent Brokers
This partnership between The AC and Flood Risk Solutions marks a significant advancement in the support and resources available to independent brokers. It highlights a mutual commitment to providing brokers with the tools and products necessary for success in a competitive landscape, driving growth, and enhancing client service.
About The AC
The AC empowers independent insurance brokers by providing access to a broad network of profitable carriers, coupled with robust support and advice, facilitating growth and success without the constraints of traditional networks.
About Flood Risk Solutions, Inc.
Flood Risk Solutions provides a comprehensive suite of insurance solutions that includes innovative offerings such as flood insurance multi-rater, wind deductible buy-downs, custom risk transfer, modeling and analytics, and parametric insurance, setting new standards for flexibility and customization in the industry. Offering a full suite of flood products on a primary and excess basis, including private flood in catastrophe prone geographies. FRS product offerings are distributed through a network of select partners.
For more information about The AC's partnership with Flood Risk Solutions, please contact:

Chad LaTour at Cl@floodsol.com
Chad LaTour at Cl@floodsol.com
Chad LaTour
For more information about The AC's partnership with Flood Risk Solutions, please contact:
Chad LaTour at Cl@floodsol.com
Chad LaTour
Flood Risk Solutions, Inc.
+1 941-226-4212
email us here
