PureCipher Celebrates Two Year Anniversary as an Innovative AI Security Solutions Company
PureCipher, A Trusted AI Immune Systems Provider Celebrates Two Years with Founder and CEO, Wendy Chin, Proudly Announcing Its Accomplishments and OpportunitiesBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureCipher™, an AI security company, is pleased to announce the celebration of its two-year anniversary, offering innovative and robust suite of Security Solutions to ensure ongoing AI Safety.
Wendy Chin, Founder and CEO, a seasoned technology executive, stated, “Wielding the power of Artificial Intelligence responsibly is paramount to safeguarding humanity. My mission is to empower users to harness AI’s full potential through proactive security measures, fortifying its foundational building blocks. By educating users about its vulnerabilities, we pre-emptively thwart and mitigate potential threats arising from the rapid evolution of AI technologies.”
Dedicated to her mission, Wendy delivered multiple impactful talks at the ISACA New York Metro Chapter and The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. With upcoming speaking engagements at the Treasury Department and the InCyber Forum in Lille, France; Wendy and her team are committed to leverage the PureCipher platform to continue educating users about AI.
Since its inception, PureCipher has achieved numerous significant milestones, marked by continuous product development of its patent-pending innovative technologies. Through its strategic scientific partnership with SingularityNET, a pioneering developer of decentralized Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) systems, PureCipher is advancing the frontier of AI security and safety with remarkable strides.
Dr. William Hahn, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, an AI expert, enthusiastically noted, "From the outset, PureCipher has been driven by a mission to redefine the standards of digital security, and it's incredibly exciting to see our foundational principles now echoed on a national scale. Our work with Universal Multiplex Watermarks™ (UMW) has been pioneering in securing the integrity of diverse data formats, embedding trust into every byte through provenance verification, tamper detection, and transparent data lineage; all underpinned by an immutable audit trail. Our leap into quantum-safe Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) for DNN-based AI, further underscores our commitment to cutting-edge security, ensuring data can be safely analyzed without ever compromising its integrity. This alignment with broader national cybersecurity goals validates our forward-thinking approach and fuels our passion for innovating at the forefront of digital protection. It's a testament to our belief that securing the digital ecosystem is not just possible but imperative, and we're thrilled to be leaders on this journey."
PureCipher has recently unveiled its latest milestone, the UMW API release 1. This groundbreaking technology enables solution developers to harness the power of APIs, empowering them to construct tools that uphold data security and integrity. Discover more at https://api.purecipher.com
John Carroll, Chief Revenue Officer, an expert in Cybersecurity, shared, “Our momentum is accelerating as we strengthen partnerships with trusted channel partners across key sectors including Healthcare, Financial Services, Insurance, and Defense/Government, alongside increased interest from Managed Service and Security Vendors. PureCipher’s product offerings are heralded as groundbreaking solutions, providing unparalleled breakthroughs for data-sensitive industries, ensuring the utmost safety, integrity, and privacy.
PureCipher continues to solidify its reputation as a thought leader in AI security, gaining notable traction in the industry. Virginia C. Dori, Chief Marketing Officer, a brand strategist, shared her excitement, “We are very proud to have received the 2023 AI Innovation Award as ‘The Most Visionary AI-Led Cybersecurity Solutions Provider’ and spear-headed the formation of OpenAIS Community. Alongside our esteemed ecosystem partners, we convened our Inaugural OpenAIS Symposium in Boca Raton, Florida last December 2023; marking a pivotal moment in advancing AI-led cybersecurity solutions. We are planning our next OpenAIS event in October, please stay-tuned on announcements for details.” More information is available at: https://purecipher.com/events-2024/
PureCipher is just beginning in its journey to create technology solutions to enable AI security and safety. Under Wendy’s leadership, alongside her team of skilled professionals and advisors, and driven by her passion of “Doing Good ahead of Doing Well,” the promise of tomorrow holds even greater potential!
About PureCipher:
PureCipher™ is founded by Wendy Chin, a serial entrepreneur and thought leader in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Health Informatics. PureCipher empowers users to unlock the full potential of Artificial Intelligence with its robust portfolio of AI security technologies including Universal Multiplex WatermarksTM, Artificial Immune SystemsTM (AIS), Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), and Noise Based ComputationsTM (NBC). With its strong technical collaboration with SingularityNET and scientific partnership with the Machine Perception and Cognitive Robotics (MPCR) Laboratory at Florida Atlantic University, PureCipher is building end-to-end Trusted AI Immune Systems to prevent cyberattacks presented by rapidly advancing AI developments. For more information, please visit the website: www.purecipher.com
