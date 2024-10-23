PureCipher™ Launches Data Integrity OmniSeal™ API: A Quantum Safe Solution for Unprecedented Data Security

Trusted AI Immune Systems. Provider for AI Security, Safety and Privacy Protection

Solution Developers Can Leverage PureCipher's OmniSeal™ APIs to build tools to Ensure Data Authenticity and Integrity

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PureCipher™ is pleased to announce the launch of the Data Integrity OmniSeal™ Application Programing Interface (API), a cutting-edge solution designed to deliver unparalleled data security and integrity for organizations across various industries. The OmniSeal™ API leverages advanced technologies including quantum safe encryption, steganography, unified embedding, and blockchain to enable precise tracking of data provenance and lineage, and to detect data tampering.In an era where data breaches and cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, PureCipher’s Data Integrity OmniSeal™ API represents a significant advancement in protecting sensitive information. This innovative API ensures robust data security, maintaining the highest standards of data integrity and trustworthiness.The OmniSeal™ API can be accessed through our API portal at www.purecipher.com , or by downloading a docker image through our website. The API portal allows developers to sign up, test, and use our APIs directly, while the docker images enable enterprises to develop and deploy solutions using our APIs in their own environments.“We are excited to introduce the Data Integrity OmniSeal™ API, a revolutionary tool that addresses the growing need for advanced data security solutions,” said Wendy Chin, Founder & CEO of PureCipher™. “Our goal is to provide organizations with a comprehensive, reliable, and future-proof solution that safeguards the integrity and security of their data.”The OmniSeal™ API integrates quantum safe encryption to protect data against future quantum computing threats, while steganography and unified embedding technologies ensure that sensitive data remains hidden and protected during transmission and storage. The incorporation of blockchain technology adds an immutable layer, allowing for meticulous tracking of data provenance and lineage, thereby identifying any attempts at data tampering.“Our OmniSeal™ API stands out by combining multiple advanced technologies into one cohesive solution,” stated Dr. William Hahn, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer. “This integration not only enhances data security but also provides a transparent and tamper-evident framework that organizations can rely on.”Seven Volpone, Chief Operating Officer, added, “The development of the Data Integrity OmniSeal™ API is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. We are proud to offer a solution that not only meets the current security needs but also anticipates and addresses future challenges in the data security landscape.”PureCipher’s Data Integrity OmniSeal™ API is now available for deployment across industries, offering a robust defense against the ever-evolving threats to data security.About PureCipher™:PureCipher™ is a woman and minority-owned company dedicated to developing robust solutions that ensure data integrity and enhance AI systems' capabilities in defending against malicious threats. Leveraging expertise in AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity, PureCipher™ aims to create a safer and more trustworthy world.Contact: PureCipher™ CommunicationsEmail: media@purecipher.comWebsite: www.purecipher.com

