PureCipher Awarded Air Force Direct-to-Phase II SBIR Contract to Deliver Secure Aerial Combat Communications

Artificial Immune System for AI Security

Breakthrough Security Platform to Strengthen U.S. Air Dominance

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PureCipher ™ has been awarded a prestigious Direct-to-Phase II SBIR contract by AFWERX to develop a next-generation Aerial Combat Platform (ACP) designed to support the United States Air Force’s most urgent mission requirements. This award represents a significant step forward in PureCipher’s mission to secure data, models, and communications across high threat, contested environments.PureCipher’s work under this contract will focus on deploying AI-native, quantum-resilient technologies to enable stealth, tamper-evident, and real-time trusted communications for air combat operations. The effort will be sponsored by the Michigan Air National Guard’s Kelly Johnson Joint All-Domain Innovation Center, with the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center serving as the end user."We are honored to partner with AFWERX to bring advanced secure communications to the forefront of national defense.” Said Wendy Chin, Founder & CEO of PureCipher™. "This award recognizes our team’s mission to defend data, models, and critical operations in real time using quantum resilient and AI native protections."AFWERX and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) are working together to accelerate innovation by streamlining the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These reforms are designed to shorten proposal-to-award timelines, reduce administrative burdens, and expand participation among high-impact small businesses. Since launching the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, the DAF has broadened the range of technologies it supports, encouraging unconventional solutions to complex defense needs. On June 30, 2025, PureCipher™ begins its Direct-to-Phase II award execution, delivering next-generation capabilities to strengthen the national defense of the United States.About PureCipher™PureCipher is a pioneer in AI security and data integrity, committed to protecting national interests through advanced, quantum-resilient technologies. The company’s product suite includes OmniSeal™, a patent pending tamper-evident technology, Noise-Based Communication for stealth transmission, and Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) enabled AI processing. By securing communications, AI pipelines, and sensitive operations, PureCipher™ supports the safety and superiority of the U.S. defense ecosystem.The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. governmentContact: PureCipherTM CommunicationsEmail: media@purecipher.comWebsite: www.purecipher.com About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at four hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.