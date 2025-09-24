PureCipher Open Sources SecureMCP - Redefining Trust for the Era of Agentic AI

Artificial Immune System for AI Security and Data Integrity

Provable security and accountability for the Agentic Economy

SecureMCP makes every agent transaction provably trustworthy, open sourcing it ensures trust belongs to everyone, not just one company” — Wendy Chin

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PureCipher today announced the open source release of SecureMCP, a groundbreaking extension of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) that embeds cryptographic trust, compliance, and resilience directly into multi-agent systems. By making SecureMCP openly available, PureCipher is empowering developers, enterprises, and governments to collaboratively shape the future of secure autonomous interactions.As the global economy transitions into the Agentic Economy where billions of AI agents transact, negotiate, and execute tasks on behalf of humans, ensuring that these interactions are provably trustworthy is critical. SecureMCP addresses this need by integrating cryptographic proofs, tamper-evident provenance, reflexive monitoring, and cross-jurisdictional compliance into the MCP runtime itself. SecureMCP makes every agent transaction provably trustworthy , open sourcing it ensures trust belongs to everyone, not just one company,” said Wendy Chin, Founder & CEO of PureCipher. “By open sourcing SecureMCP, we are enabling the ecosystem to build, extend, and standardize on a verifiable trust fabric that ensures resilience, accountability, and lawful execution at scale.” SecureMCP’s architecture combines five tightly coupled modules : Pluggable Policy Engine, Inter-Agent Contract Module, Provenance Ledger, Reflexive Core, and Federated Consent Graph, into a continuous Trust Loop. This ensures that every agent request is either:• Approved — recorded immutably, bound by contract, and accompanied by cryptographic proofs, or• Rejected — denied execution, with the violation permanently logged for audit and accountability.“SecureMCP turns theory into practice; security, compliance, and resilience are injected directly into the agent runtime. We’re giving the community a foundation they can inspect, validate, and build upon” stated Graham Morehead, Co-Founder of PureCipher.By releasing SecureMCP as open source, PureCipher invites developers, researchers, enterprises, and government stakeholders to collaborate in advancing secure and resilient AI infrastructure. From finance and healthcare to defense and industrial IoT, SecureMCP provides a reference framework for building systems where trust is embedded, not bolted on.About PureCipherPureCipher is a pioneer in AI security and data integrity, committed to protecting national interests through advanced, quantum-resilient technologies. The company’s product suite includes OmniSeal™, a patent pending tamper-evident technology, Noise-Based Communication for stealth transmission, and Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) enabled AI processing. Leveraging expertise in AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity, PureCipher™ aims to create a safer and more trustworthy world.Contact: PureCipherTM CommunicationsEmail: media@purecipher.comWebsite: www.purecipher.com

