2BR/2BA Home in Chesterfield County's "Norwood Pond at Winterpock" Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that on line auction bidding will begin to close on a move-in ready Chesterfield County, VA, 2 BR/2BA home near retail/commerce and minutes from Richmond, VA”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that on line auction bidding will begin to close on a move-in ready Chesterfield County, VA, 2 BR/2BA home located close to retail/commerce and minutes from Richmond, VA, on Monday, March 4 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“The seller is downsizing to a more manageable living situation, and has entrusted us to market and sell this wonderful property via online only bidding! Opportunity awaits for virtually maintenance free single level living!” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
“Conveniently located, the property is only 1 mile from Hull St. Rd. (Rt. 360), 1.5 miles from Swift Creek Reservoir, close to all schools and commerce and only 13 miles from Richmond, VA,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Auction Coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
On-line Biddings Begins to Close – Monday, March 4 at 11:00AM Eastern
Property Address -- 7395 Norwood Pond Place, Midlothian, VA 23112
Move-in ready 2 BR/2 BA home in the well located and amenity filled Norwood Pond at Winterpock in Chesterfield County, VA
• This single level open floor plan home measures 1,582 +/- finished sf. with a 418 +/- sf. attached 2 car garage, and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); dining area; living room w/gas fireplace; large sun room; laundry/mud room; attic
• Heating: gas furnace & gas fireplace; Cooling: Central AC (Trane XR new in 2019)
• Public water, sewer & gas; gas water heater
• Other features: vaulted ceilings throughout including bedrooms; asphalt driveway; home is handicap adaptable; large bathrooms
• Condo Owners Association amenities include use of community club house, pool, most exterior maintenance to include roof/siding/gutter repair or replacement; water & sewer; trash removal; snow removal; lawn care/landscaping & more!!
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The on line real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
