InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Ergonomic Carrying Strap System for Infant Car Seats
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth C. of Kearns, UT is the creator of the Baby Buddy, a strap system for infant car seats, offering a more comfortable and ergonomic grip when carrying a child. Multiple attachment points are secured to different perimeter areas on the car seat that enable a parent to carry the seat with their palm toward the side of the body. Each attachment point is comprised of a finger screw down clasp with an anchor shaped to fit under the molded edge of the car seat.
The straps allow parents and guardians to carry an infant car seat in a much easier and more comfortable manner when compared to using the molded and manufactured handle. There is a pad in the center, over the child, where the four straps meet to facilitate comfortable and convenient carrying. When utilizing the straps, the carrier’s palm faces inward toward the body in a natural carrying motion to prevent excessive pain and fatigue.
The market for infant car seat accessories, including straps and carrying solutions, tends to be influenced by safety concerns, convenience, and style preferences of parents. Straps designed to carry infant car seats are often sought after by parents who want a comfortable and secure way to transport their babies. Parents prioritize safety for their child over all else, and products that enhance other factors of the car seat (i.e., easy carrying) without detracting from safety are in high demand. Products like the Baby Buddy that innovate on infant car seats and car seat accessories will inevitably gain a foothold in this market and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Elizabeth filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Baby Buddy product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Baby Buddy can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
