3.95± Acres w/8 Building Lots w/Tap Fees PAID in Fauquier County VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that on line auction bidding will begin to close on 3.95± acres of wooded land w/640'± of frontage on Hopewell Rd. in Fauquier County, VA”FREDERICKSBURGT, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that on line auction bidding will begin to close on 3.95± acres of wooded land w/640'± of frontage on Hopewell Rd. in Fauquier County, VA, on Tuesday, March 5 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“A wonderful and rare opportunity for a residential home builder in a desirable area of Fauquier County a waits a new owner,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
“Located 1.5 miles from Rt, 66, 5 miles from Marshall, 8 miles from Middleburg, 9 miles from Haymarket, the property is a short drive to Manassas, IAD, NOVA, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, VA and Harper Ferry, WV,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Auction Coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
On-line Biddings Begins to Close – Tuesday, March 5 at 10:00AM Eastern
Property Address -- 6322 Hopewell Rd., The Plains, VA 20198
3.95± acres of wooded land w/640'± of frontage on Hopewell Rd. in Fauquier County, VA
• 8 residential building lots have been approved by Fauquier County and The Plains, VA
• All water & sewer tap fees have been PAID in full ($208,000) and will convey to new owner
• New owner will receive all construction documents, approvals and house plan drafts
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The on line real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
