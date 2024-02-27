Submit Release
Family Literacy Party With James Hildebrandt & Laura Muñoz in a Shadow Puppet Show March 6, 7

This is a press release from the Humboldt Literacy Project:

Humboldt County Library and Humboldt Literacy Project invite families to a Family Literacy Party library tour featuring James Hildebrandt & Laura Munoz in a Shadow Puppet Show

Un espectáculo de títeres de sombras en español para familias!

The Mouse and the Mountain Lion: a shadow puppet play in Spanish

This is a free event for children and the adults who love them, and all attendees get to choose their own free book to keep! For information, visit www.humlib.org or call (707) 269-1910.

Children will enjoy a short Spanish language Shadow Puppet show and afterwards learn how the puppets work and get to try them out.

Utilizando títeres de sombras. Música en vivo, y actores, el grupo de Playhouse Arts presenta La Ratoncita y el puma. Mientras la pequeña y poderosa ratoncita y sus pequeños amigos se enfrentan al puma, aprenden lecciones sobre poder del trabajo en equipo. Esta historia será presentada en español e inglés, y narrada en Español.

MARCH 6, 2024 2:00PM

Fortuna Library, 753 14th St., Fortuna

MARCH 6, 2024  5:00 PM

Rio Dell Library, 715 Wildwood Ave, Rio Dell

MARCH 7, 2024 4:00 PM

Ferndale Library, 807 Main St., Ferndale

Since 1981, Humboldt Literacy Project has provided free, confidential English Language tutoring with programs for native English speakers, English as a second language, and family literacy. For more information about Humboldt Literacy Project and the life changing service they provide, call (707) 445-3655 or visit www.HumboldtLiteracy.org.

