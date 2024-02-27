U.S. Border Patrol continues to seize fentanyl being smuggled through San Diego

PINE VALLEY, Calif. — San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 12 pounds of fentanyl after a vehicle stop on Interstate 8 Friday.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents discovered numerous vacuum sealed packages containing blue M30 fentanyl pills concealed within the rear quarter panels of a vehicle.

Late that afternoon, agents assigned to the Campo Border Patrol Station conducted a vehicle stop on a 2013 compact car that was heading westbound on Interstate 8. As agents spoke to the occupants of the vehicle, two adult male United States citizens, a K-9 team was requested. The responding K-9 unit conducted an air sniff of the vehicle, which yielded an alert to the potential presence of narcotics.

Agents thoroughly examined the vehicle and discovered numerous vacuum sealed packages containing blue M30 pills concealed within the rear quarter panels of the vehicle. Agents arrested both subjects and transported them to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.

A subsequent test of the pills resulted positive for the properties and characteristics of fentanyl. The total weight of the narcotics was 12.2 pounds.

The driver and passenger, narcotics and vehicle were turned over to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation.

“Protecting America is our mission, and keeping hard narcotics, such as fentanyl, away from our communities is our duty,” said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel. “San Diego Sector Border Patrol and our law enforcement partners are committed to combating these Transnational Criminal Organizations that continue to smuggle illicit narcotics through our communities.”

This seizure is part of the recently announced Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl and other illicit narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.

Fiscal year-to-date 2024 (from Oct. 1, 2023 – Jan. 31, 2024), San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents have seized more than 200 pounds of fentanyl. In fiscal year 2023, agents seized 1,802 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,100 pounds of cocaine, 111 pounds of heroin, and 1,285 pounds of fentanyl.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.