United States Hispanic Business Council is Encouraged by President Biden’s Border Visit - Calls for Meaninful Engagement
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is encouraged by President Biden’s decision to visit the Southern Border on Thursday. The decision to visit Brownsville responds to calls made by Senator Ted Cruz in a recent USHBC Town Hall with Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina and Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino. Our organization implores President Biden to actively work with local community and business leaders in Brownsville to find a solution. Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC, released the following statement on behalf of the organization:
“The ongoing crisis at our Southern Border demands urgent and meaningful action. I am delighted to see President Biden take the time to come to South Texas. I hope his visit will include local businesses, law enforcement agencies, and community leaders in order to truly understand the complexity of this mulit-faceted issue.
The relationship between the United States and Mexico extends beyond just a border, with Mexico surpassing China as our country's top trade partner. President Biden's visit to the border serves as a stark reminder of the need for full-scale commitment and direct involvement in finding answers to this crisis. We remain hopeful in his decision to confront this pressing issue head-on and stand ready to persist in our engagement with all stakeholders, emphasizing that everyone must actively participate in crafting solutions rather than deflecting responsibility or blame."
About the USHBC:
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
United States Hispanic Business Council
