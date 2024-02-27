Super Bowl law enforcement operation yields 5 DUIs, 16 speeding citations

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over Super Bowl weekend resulted in 237 traffic stops, five arrests of impaired drivers, and 16 speeding citations.

While the Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, officers, deputies and troopers issued 23 citations for other offenses, and law enforcement officers made 10 other arrests, including four for controlled substances.

The task force issued 180 warnings during the three-day operation. The task force issued two seat belt citations.

No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

During January, there were zero impaired driving crashes reported in Fremont County, compared to two in 2023.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use SafeRide;

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.