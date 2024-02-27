Submit Release
Traffic signal project slated for March 4 start in Cody

A $564,000 traffic signal project at the U.S. Highway 14A and Blackburn Street intersection is slated for an early March start.

"Work consists of installation of a new traffic signal system, including the removal and replacement of the existing curb, gutter and sidewalk to meet federal Americans with Disabilities (ADA) Act requirements," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody.

Prime contractor is Casper Electric of Casper. Contract completion is June 30, 2024.

The project is located at milepost 1.13 on US14A (Big Horn Avenue) where it intersects with Blackburn Street in the Cody City Limits.

Frost said the contractor is tentatively scheduled to begin work March 4. Scheduled work days will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., five days a week.

"Motorists should expect driving lane closures with minimal delays, as needed for construction, during working hours," Frost said.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220.

