Drew Spencer Rotermund: First Sergeant Alaska State Troopers

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Drew Spencer Rotermund, 77, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at his home in Bayside, California. Drew was born on September 10, 1946, in Akron, Ohio to Rod and Marian (Deitz) Rotermund. He was a 1964 graduate of Eureka Senior High School, and afterwards served in the US Army Reserves from 1966 to 1972. Drew’s lifelong dream was to serve in law enforcement, and in 1970 he realized that dream by joining the Alaska State Troopers. His career with AST spanned 24 years and encompassed postings all across the state of Alaska. Drew’s legacy in law enforcement lives on through his role in the development of programs such as “Shoot-Don’t-Shoot” and “Arraignment by Television”, versions of which still survive to present day. Of all Drew’s career accomplishments, his proudest moments were those spent as an instructor at the AST Academy in Sitka. Drew loved teaching and took pride in each student’s advancement. He retired as First Sergeant in 1994, and shortly after returned to Humboldt County. Drew spent 11 years living on his mountain property in the Dinsmore area where he enjoyed a peaceful life of chopping firewood, reading, and a good crossword puzzle. Drew eventually moved back to Bayside, where he spent the final years of his life. His family and friends will remember and miss his humor, his counsel, and the way he left a room. Drew is survived by his son Brett (Dani’) and granddaughter Gina; nephew Ryan (Jennifer) Moore and niece Darby; and sister Kay and nieces Cecily and Emily. Services are being planned by the family.