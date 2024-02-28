Sweetwater Capital Merchant Bankers Announce New Website, Three New Clients
Offers Merchant Banking Services of Both Equity and Debt Financing
Our six Sweetwater Capital partners and advisors are seasoned C-suite executives and finance-trained professionals solely focused on client outcomes and their success.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweetwater Capital Corporation, one of the nation’s fastest growing boutique merchant banking firms for business brokerage, and finance, today announced three new clients, according to Tarby Bryant, Sweetwater Capital’s managing partner. The firm offers merchant banking services of both equity and debt financing to companies and real estate projects looking for capital.
— Tarby C Bryant
Bryant recently launched a new website for Sweetwater Capital at SweetwaterCapitalCorporation.com. and announced the following new clients of Sweetwater Capital:
• RaaS 99 – Austin, TX-based AI company provides a virtual caregiver and avatar for patients going through cancer treatment. Initially focused on women’s breast cancer issues, the AI-driven avatar navigates the interactions between patient, doctor, family, and caregivers that occur during time away from the clinic. This $5M seed round will fully develop the AI avatar with early traction and support at Texas Oncology and MD Anderson.
• Hooks Business Group/PEMB – St Mary’s, GA company manufactures and sells pre-engineered metal buildings and had sales of more than $11M with 17 employees in 2023. The company is seeking a $15M below-market loan or industrial revenue bond to grow the business to $30M, expand the team to 35 employees, build and own a new manufacturing facility, and add new SteelTek software.
• Los Angeles Land Holdings – Two seasoned developers are seeking $1.250M in seed capital for an $83M market-rate apartment project on five acres in Palmdale, CA, a nearby suburb of Los Angeles. The developers plan 250-unit apartments to address the unmet need for housing for ‘at risk’ and the ‘workforce community.’
“Our six Sweetwater Capital partners and advisors are seasoned C-suite executives and finance-trained professionals solely focused on client outcomes and their success,” Bryant said. “We welcome these new clients and look forward to helping them continue to grow.”
About Sweetwater Capital
Sweetwater Capital is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Past projects completed by Sweetwater Capital include:
• Republic Airlines regional headquarters at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Int’l Airport;
• Funding of the Peachtree Corners medical complex in Atlanta, GA;
• Funding for the 500-room Hyatt Regency in Nashville, TN;
• Funding for the DeSoto Hilton and the Ballastone Inn, both in Savannah, GA;
• Facilitated the sale of 50 acres of CSX land to the state of Georgia for the former Georgia Dome;
• Secured complex multi-national finance for the Atlanta Four Seasons Hotel;
• Capital raise of $12.5M for IMED, an Atlanta-based coated drug alluding heart stent company
Bryant also founded the Gathering of Angels, an angel investor network for high growth and scalable start-ups. Since its founding in 1996, GOA has secured more than 450 capital fundings ranging from $20k to $12.5M. The group meets monthly on the Zoom platform. Candidates for funding and qualified investors are vetted by Bryant after registering at GatheringOfAngels.com.
For more information and to submit projects for Sweetwater Capital’s funding review and consideration, Bryant invites principals to contact him at tarbycbryant(at)gmail.com.
# # #
Anthony J Tortorici
TortoriciPR
+1 678-697-3069
email us here