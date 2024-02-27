Submit Release
San Diego federal judge rules California’s ban on club-like weapons is unconstitutional

A federal judge in San Diego has struck down a California law banning possession of club-like weapons, reversing his previous ruling from 2021 that reluctantly upheld the prohibition on billy clubs, batons and similar blunt objects.

