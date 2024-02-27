M?tley Cr?e to Headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand

SPRINGFIELD, IL - Mötley Crüe will rock the Grandstand at the - Mötley Crüe will rock the Grandstand at the Illinois State Fair on Sat., Aug. 10.





Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, Mötley Crüe has commandeered the rock pantheon for 40+ years. The iconic band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, garnered 7 USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 Grammy nominations, 5 New York Times best-selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Netflix hit movie. Mötley Crüe continues touring with John 5 on guitar as they push the limits of live performance and have recently concluded a two-year stadium tour around the world.





"Fans have been waiting for a rock addition to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "Mötley Crüe puts on a legendary live performance, and we are so excited to bring these rock icons to Springfield."





The quartet has amassed over 5 billion streams across digital platforms, and the band has over 8 million followers on social media. Known for their live performances, the band has sold out countless tours across the globe in front of millions of fans.





Ticket sales for Mötley Crüe go on sale March 2 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster . Tickets for all other announced show are on sale via Ticketmaster.





Tier 3 - $88 / Tier 2 - $98 / Tier 1 - $110 / SRO Track - $110 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $165





*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.



