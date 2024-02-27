M?tley Cr?e to Headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand
Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, Mötley Crüe has commandeered the rock pantheon for 40+ years. The iconic band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, garnered 7 USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 Grammy nominations, 5 New York Times best-selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Netflix hit movie. Mötley Crüe continues touring with John 5 on guitar as they push the limits of live performance and have recently concluded a two-year stadium tour around the world.
"Fans have been waiting for a rock addition to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "Mötley Crüe puts on a legendary live performance, and we are so excited to bring these rock icons to Springfield."
The quartet has amassed over 5 billion streams across digital platforms, and the band has over 8 million followers on social media. Known for their live performances, the band has sold out countless tours across the globe in front of millions of fans.
Tier 3 - $88 / Tier 2 - $98 / Tier 1 - $110 / SRO Track - $110 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $165
*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.