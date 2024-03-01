Launching TEDxLogan Circle’s Inaugural Event in 2024 “Rethink Innovation”
TEDxLogan Circle’s Inaugural Event Launches 2024 “Rethink Innovation" on August 15, 2024. Registration and Call for Speaker Opens Today
At TEDxLogan Circle, we want to celebrate innovation in all industries and how innovators take the courage to find new ways to bring value and serve their communities”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEDxLogan Circle’s inaugural event is launching on August 15, 2024, in Washington, D.C., to celebrate innovators empowering communities and transforming industries with creative solutions in two or more industries. Today, the TEDxLogan Circle speaker application opened to hear innovators' ideas to share with the world.
TEDxLogan Circle is redefining the innovation landscape with its 2024 theme, “Rethink Innovation.” From disruptive technologies to evolving paradigms of work and sustainability, this year’s selected speakers will showcase how they are reshaping industries and communities by seamlessly blending multiple sectors. In 2024, the team looks forward to highlighting innovators from diverse paths who have found unique solutions or learnings by activating across multiple sectors, industries, or skill sets.
“At TEDxLogan Circle, we want to celebrate innovation in all industries and how innovators take the courage to find new ways to bring value and serve their communities,” said Monica H. Kang, Founder & CEO of InnovatorsBox and Host of TEDxLogan Circle. “I’m thrilled to start TEDxLogan Circle, bring innovators, and ignite community building in my home city, Washington DC. I hope this inspires others to see how much good work and innovation there is in DC, not just in NY or SF. We want to hear your story, discuss your ideas, and amplify your mission.”
TEDx events are possible thanks to sponsors and local partners. Confirmed sponsors include DC-based companies like Compass Coffee, RASA, Ted's Bulletin, Mindspace, and InnovatorsBox. TEDxLogan Circle is looking forward to welcoming more sponsors and partners.
Today, RSVPs for the event open, inviting attendees to secure their place at this groundbreaking occasion. Furthermore, TEDxLogan Circle announces the commencement of its call for speakers, inviting innovators, storytellers, and trailblazers to submit their proposals for a chance to take the stage and share their compelling narratives.
- Speakers interested in speaking can apply here: https://bit.ly/speakatTLC2024.
The application will be open until April 5. Confirmed speakers will be announced in May.
- Participants interested in attending can sign up here: https://bit.ly/rsvpTEDxLoganCircle
Limited extra early bird tickets are available until April 5.
For more information about TEDxLogan Circle and to stay updated on event developments, visit https://tedxlogancircle.com or email hello@tedxlogancircle.com.
About TEDxLogan Circle:
TEDxLogan Circle is an independently organized TEDx event dedicated to showcasing innovative ideas, fostering dialogue, and inspiring action within the Logan Circle community and beyond. Through engaging talks and interactive experiences, TEDxLogan Circle aims to amplify the voices of changemakers and thought leaders, sparking conversations that drive positive change.
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks videos and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
About TED
TED is on a mission to discover and spread ideas that spark imagination, embrace possibility, and catalyze impact. TED is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder, and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. TED welcomes people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.
TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment, and Design converged, but today, it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts, and global issues. In addition to the hundreds of TED Talks curated from TED annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed), and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, more than 3,000 independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable, and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future. View a full list of TED’s many programs and initiatives.
TED is owned by a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. Our aim is to help create a future worth pursuing for all. Follow TED on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and on LinkedIn.
