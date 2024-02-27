Riccelli Bill to Expand Preventive Services Passes Senate

OLYMPIA – Washington continues to lead the way in ensuring preventive services are covered by health care plans in the state, an expansion of services covered under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Senate passed HB 1957, legislation prime sponsored by Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane), with a unanimous vote today, sending it back to the House after receiving an amendment.

Under the ACA, a number of preventive services were established that must be covered by health insurers. These preventive services improve health outcomes and save lives. In 2018, the legislature enshrined those preventive services into state law to ensure that they remained covered in case Congress ever overturned the ACA. Since that time, more preventive services have been recommended to be included in ACA coverage, and HB 1957 updates Washington state law to include those services.

“Access to preventive services will save lives and expanding to include the most up-to-date recommendations is another way we can put the people of Washington first and ensure that families have access to care they need,” said Riccelli. “Preventing illness or disease and keeping costs low for families is a top priority for me as the chair of the Health Care & Wellness Committee and I look forward to concurring with the Senate amendments and getting this bill signed in to law.”

The amended bill states that coverage for recommended services, items, preventive care, screenings, and immunizations must be covered. Examples of the expanded coverage include:

Screening for Diabetes in Pregnancy and After Pregnancy;

immunizations for certain diseases, including diphtheria, hepatitis, influenza, and measles;

certain screenings for children, including for lead exposure, oral health, vision, and autism;

blood pressure and cholesterol screenings;

screenings for certain diseases, including diabetes and HIV;

depression, and preeclampsia;

pre-exposure prophylaxis HIV medication;

certain cancer screenings, including breast, lung, and colorectal cancer screening; and

contraception for women.

Since HB 1957 was amended in the Senate, it will require a vote in the House to concur with amendments before it can be signed by the governor.

References:

A or B rated items and services from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force

Immunizations recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)

HRSA guidelines for preventive care and screenings for women