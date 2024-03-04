Virtual Field Announces Webinar Exploring the Latest AI Developments in Ophthalmology with Stanford’s Dr. Theodore Leng
Explore the latest technologies transforming diagnostics, efficiency, and patient experience in an exclusive event with one of the industry’s top innovators
This webinar offers a unique opportunity for eye care professionals to learn directly from one of the industry’s leading voices.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Field, the leader in virtual visual field testing, today announced an exclusive webinar designed for eye care professionals eager to stay at the forefront of the transformative role of technology in ophthalmology.
This free online event, Thursday, March 7 at 11:30am ET, will feature Dr. Theodore Leng, of Stanford University who is recognized as one of the top 150 worldwide leading innovators in eye care.
Technology-driven experiences, like those from Virtual Field, are part of a paradigm shift in how eye care services are delivered and experienced. Dr. Leng, the Director of Clinical and Translational Research and Ophthalmic Diagnostics at Stanford’s Department of Ophthalmology, is an expert in employing the latest techniques and technologies to enhance patient care and outcomes.
“Eye care has entered a new era of accuracy, efficiency, and patient comfort, thanks to technological innovations from Virtual Field and others,” stated Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field. “We are pleased to share Dr. Leng’s insights on the cutting-edge technologies that are reshaping ophthalmology and enhancing the accessibility of quality care. This webinar offers a unique opportunity for eye care professionals to learn directly from one of the industry’s leading voices.”
Webinar Details:
Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Time: 11:30am ET
About Virtual Field
Virtual Field is at the forefront of virtual visual field testing, having completed more than 1.5 million exams. The company’s mission revolves around transforming the eye exam experience. Utilized by thousands of practitioners, from budding doctors to top-tier hospitals, Virtual Field's user-friendly headset and integrated product suite has become an indispensable part of patient testing, diagnosis, and eye care practice growth. For more information, visit Virtual Field’s website.
Rachel Krug
Virtual Field
