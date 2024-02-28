CITY Furniture and 1909 Forge Partnership to Foster Entrepreneurial Growth
At CITY Furniture, we embrace the entrepreneurial spirit and recognize its potential to fuel positive change and shape a brighter future.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CITY Furniture, a leading home furnishings retailer in South Florida, and 1909, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at fostering entrepreneurial growth and innovation within the community.
— Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture
The partnership, rooted in shared values of entrepreneurship and community empowerment, brings together two organizations committed to driving positive change and supporting the next generation of business leaders.
Founded in 1971 by Kevin Koenig with a vision to revolutionize the furniture retail industry, CITY Furniture has evolved into a household name synonymous with quality, innovation, and superior customer service. With over 30 locations throughout Florida and a reputation as one of the top furniture companies in the region, CITY Furniture continues to be a driving force in the industry.
"At CITY Furniture, we embrace the entrepreneurial spirit and recognize its potential to fuel positive change and shape a brighter future." said Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture. "Our partnership with 1909 allows us to support the next generation of entrepreneurs and small business owners as they strive to make a difference in our community."
1909, named after the year Palm Beach County was established, is dedicated to providing entrepreneurs, small business owners, and creatives with the resources and support they need to succeed. Through affordable workspace, educational programming, mentorship, and events, 1909 empowers individuals to build a better tomorrow for themselves, their families, and the community.
"We are thrilled to partner with CITY Furniture to further our mission of fostering entrepreneurship and innovation," said Monique Fabio, Development Director of 1909. “This collaboration enables us to support more entrepreneurs and businesses in our new space, while also enhancing value for our current members with top-notch workspace and resources to thrive and succeed in their endeavors.”
Aiming to create an environment where creativity flourishes, CITY’s donation of sophisticated and trendy furniture pieces will outfit 1909's new larger space on Clematis Street, establishing it as a dynamic space for entrepreneurship and innovation. These newly designed workspaces will help to foster connections, collaboration, and learning opportunities between members of both organizations, thus nurturing a vibrant ecosystem of entrepreneurship and creativity in South Florida.
The collaboration between 1909 and CITY Furniture not only encourages learning and collaboration within South Florida’s network of leaders but also taps into CITY Tech's extensive technological expertise. This partnership enriches participants' educational and professional experiences by providing access to resources and insights, setting the stage for future business success.
The partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial mindset, driving innovation, and leveraging technology to create positive change. By joining forces, CITY Furniture and 1909 are poised to make a meaningful impact on the local entrepreneurial ecosystem and empower individuals to turn their dreams into reality.
For more information about CITY Furniture and 1909, please visit www.cityfurniture.com and www.weare1909.org.
About CITY Furniture:
CITY Furniture, a South-Florida-based, family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer and fine upholstery manufacturer and one of America’s Top 20 furniture retailers, operates over thirty showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Southwest and Central Florida, as well as fourteen Ashley Furniture HomeStore showrooms as the brand’s Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. For more information, please visit: www.cityfurniture.com.
About 1909:
1909 is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, small business owners, and creatives in Palm Beach County. Through affordable workspace, educational programming, mentorship, and events, 1909 provides individuals with the resources and support they need to succeed in their entrepreneurial endeavors.
