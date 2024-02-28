Lightspeed Systems® Introduces Lightspeed Tip Line to Empower School Communities
Opt-In, No-Cost Feature Complements Lightspeed Alert™ Safety and Wellness SolutionAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Lightspeed Systems, celebrating its twenty-fifth year as the global leader in providing digital safety, security, and equity solutions to K-12 education, introduced Lightspeed Tip Line as a complementary feature to its award-winning Lightspeed Alert safety and wellness product. Tip Line is an opt-in, no-cost service immediately available for all Lightspeed Alert customers with Human Review, allowing districts to offer a confidential channel for the school community to report concerns, identify students in need, and prevent potential safety threats.
“Tip Line empowers the entire school community, from students to the public at large, to prevent safety threats and identify students in need,” said Brook McShane Bock, Chief Product Officer at Lightspeed Systems. “Tip Line provides an anonymous channel to report safety concerns, and It’s managed 24x7x365 by our expert Safety Specialists at no additional cost to customers.”
Lightspeed Tip Line Expands Upon Lightspeed Alert’s Comprehensive Coverage
Tip Line is a no-cost feature to Lightspeed Alert customers supported by Human Review. Once deployed, Tip Line allows submissions via web form, email, and phone/voicemail.
Once an incoming tip has been submitted, a 24x7x365 dedicated team of highly trained Student Safety Specialists reviews, triages, and processes the tip. Should the tip warrant escalation, the Lightspeed Systems Student Safety Specialist team then follows the school district’s escalation process, which may involve contacting local law enforcement.
“It’s important to eliminate barriers to bettering school safety and student well-being,” continued Bock. “Tip Line accurately pinpoints the school reporting the tip based on unique URLs and QR codes, providing that confidential, safe space for the school community to report warning signs or threats to student safety, like bullying, self-harm, and others. Additionally, Tip Line’s seamless integration with Lightspeed Alert’s Human Review element, our highly training Student Safety Specialists, ensures no concern is overlooked.”
For more information on Lightspeed Alert and Tip Line, please visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com/products/lightspeed-alert/.
About Lightspeed Systems®
Lightspeed Systems is dedicated to providing K–12 districts with time-saving solutions to create safe, secure, and equitable education, so they focus where it matters most—students and learning. Lightspeed Systems provides cloud-managed solutions: Security & Compliance, Safety & Wellness and Engagement & Impact, purpose-built for school networks and devices. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lightspeed Systems serves more than 20 million students using 11 million devices in 28,000 schools throughout 42 countries. To learn more, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com.
