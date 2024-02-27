February 27 - Secretary of State Office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board Awards Over $73,000 to Mineral County

State of Colorado

Denver, February 27, 2024 - The Department of State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB) has awarded $73,533.18 to Mineral County to complete the indexing and digitizing of historical records and make these records increasingly accessible to the public.

“Mineral County has been on a path to increase public access to historical documents since 2006, and this grant is an important step forward,” said Secretary Griswold. “These dollars will help the county preserve records for years to come.”

Mineral County’s grant agreement (PDF)

The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The ERTB’s statutory authority was renewed in 2021 with new legislation that allows the board to consider security improvements for counties’ land recording systems. The grants help counties – especially in rural Colorado – invest in technological upgrades. Since its creation, the board has awarded more than $10 million dollars to ensure county clerks are able to improve and maintain property records and other important documents.

More information on the ERTB