Quadrant Retractable HLL offers ultimate jobsite flexibility
This temporary horizontal lifeline provides both a longer span and a lighter weight, plus dual action tension release for added safety.
Safewaze understands that increased versatility saves time and boosts efficiency on the jobsite. Our new retractable horizontal lifeline does both in a wide range of environments.”CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workers at height now have more flexibility than ever for their temporary horizontal lifeline solutions with the new Quadrant Retractable HLL. “Safewaze understands that increased versatility saves time and boosts efficiency on the jobsite,” says Stephen Hartsell, VP Sales. “Our new retractable horizontal lifeline does both in a wide range of environments.”
The Quadrant sets up in seconds for use at any length up to 65’ – a full five feet longer than other popular models – with a ¼” galvanized steel cable. Weighing in at just 24 lbs. overall, the unit is also 20% lighter than major competitors, making it easier to lift and transport. The lifeline is designed with dual action tension release, blending safety with efficiency. On the functional side, the Quadrant includes free wheel mode for practical use on the job as well as smooth payout and retraction, an ergonomic carry handle and a collapsible crank for no-hassle storage. A drill bit adapter is provided for quick retraction, two included O-rings reduce cable wear and a built-in fall indicator helps make inspection easy.
The new Quadrant Retractable HLL is available through key distributor partners. To find a location near you, contact our responsive Customer Service team at 800-230-0319 or info@safewaze.com.
About Safewaze:
Since 1994, Safewaze has been on a mission to save lives and livelihoods. As fall protection’s most responsive partner, we provide quick and flexible solutions for fall arrest, rescue and confined space needs. With a 100,000 square foot facility in North Carolina and a growing, passionate team, we ensure workers are trained and protected by the best in modern fall protection. From anchors and harnesses to lifelines and lanyards, we deliver exactly what you need, exactly when you need it.
