Hard Hats & Six Packs: Houston's Award Winning Lager Champion Releases
Unveiling Hard Hats & Six Packs Rice Lager: A crisp tribute to Houston's spirit by No Label Brewery. Refreshingly light at 4.5% ABV. Cheers!KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No Label Brewing Co. proudly announces the official launch of their latest creation, Hard Hats & Six Packs Rice Lager.
This traditional Japanese-inspired lager offers a refreshing escape with its delicate flavor profile and crisp finish, perfect for tackling the Texas heat.
Crafted with precision and passion, Hard Hats & Six Packs boasts an ABV of 4.5% and an IBU of 18, delivering a light-bodied experience that's both approachable and flavorful. With its golden hue and balanced aroma of bready malts and floral hops, this brew promises a taste of Houston's vibrant energy in every sip.
"Our aim with Hard Hats & Six Packs was to create a beer that not only captures the essence of Houston but also provides a refreshing oasis for beer lovers," says Tom Paynter, co-owner and marketing director at No Label. "At 4.5%, this beer is light and hella refreshing."
Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Houston's culture and sports scene, the can art by Craft Beer Marketing Award winner Shannon Parker pays homage to the city's spirit, making Hard Hats & Six Packs a visual treat as well as a flavorful one.
Having previously been available exclusively in our taproom, we are excited to announce that Hard Hats & Six Packs will now be available statewide, offering Texans everywhere the chance to experience this award-winning brew. Recognized with a Bronze Medal at the 2023 Denver International Beer Competition and a Gold Medal at the 2023 New York International Beer Competition, this lager has already garnered acclaim from beer aficionados worldwide.
"This beer is a tribute to Houston and the answer to Texas heat," adds Paynter.
Hard Hats & Six Packs Rice Lager is the latest addition to No Label Brewing Co.'s lineup of exceptional craft beers, each crafted with care and dedication since the brewery's establishment in 2010.
For more information about Hard Hats & Six Packs Rice Lager and other offerings from No Label Brewing Co., visit www.NoLabelBrew.com.
About No Label Brewing Co.:
Established in 2010, No Label Brewing Co. is a Katy, Texas-based craft brewery dedicated to producing exceptional, handcrafted beers that push the boundaries of flavor. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and community has made them a cherished part of the Texas craft beer scene.
