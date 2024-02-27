iRemedy Partners with Welcome Baby to Deliver Essential Newborn Supplies Nationwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. ("iRemedy"), a pioneer in medical supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with Welcome Baby, a
charity focused on supporting low-income mothers with newborn essentials. iRemedy is committed to assemble and ship Welcome Baby's comprehensive newborn care packages, filled with critical items for the first month of a baby’s life, directly to hospitals for distribution to new mothers in need.
Each care package is curated to include a variety of products such as clothes, diapers, diaper cream, wipes, bottles, a carrier, grooming kit, pacifiers, and baby wash. These items are critical in ensuring the health and comfort of newborns while providing relief to mothers during a crucial time.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Welcome Baby, an organization whose mission resonates deeply with our core values at iRemedy,” said Tony Paquin, CEO of iRemedy. “By providing logistics support, we are ensuring that these much-needed supplies reach families efficiently, which is a responsibility we take to heart.”
“Welcome Baby's relationship with iRemedy has been a game-changer, allowing us to reach families in need on a national level. iRemedy's smart and talented team helps us reduce our costs while still maintaining excellent quality and efficiency. We are able to reach thousands of families every year because of this partnership and we couldn't be more grateful.” Sarah Gould Steinhardt, Executive Director, Welcome Baby USA
The collaboration with Welcome Baby aligns with iRemedy’s mission to alleviate supply shortages and contribute to healthier communities. It underscores the company’s broader commitment to supporting underserved populations, demonstrating that the provision of medical supplies can transcend traditional healthcare settings to foster a greater social good.
About Welcome Baby:
Welcome Baby is dedicated to their mission of providing for low-income mothers by supplying a comprehensive package of newborn essentials for the first month. Recognized for addressing the critical need for baby supplies that many families face, Welcome Baby’s packages are thoughtfully compiled in consultation with healthcare professionals and mothers to ensure they meet the practical needs of newborn care.
About iRemedy Healthcare Companies:
iRemedy is a trusted and reliable partner for medical supplies, servicing over 15,000 healthcare provider clients nationwide. Committed to transparency and competition, iRemedy guarantees access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors. Their innovative technology and extensive supply chain services are designed to provide cost-effective, timely solutions to healthcare providers of all sizes. For more information about iRemedy and its services, visit www.iRemedy.com.
Keisha Graham
