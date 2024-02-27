Attorney General Bird Statement on Ruling to Uphold Iowa Law Banning School Mask Mandates

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement today applauding a federal court’s ruling to uphold Iowa’s law banning school mask mandates:

“Freedom wins in today’s court ruling to uphold Iowa’s law banning mask mandates in schools. Parents have the right to choose what healthcare decisions are best for their kids. As Attorney General, I support Iowans’ rights and freedoms and will continue fighting to defend them.”

Read the court opinion here.

###