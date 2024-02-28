Estella Leopold, the Last Surviving Child of Conservationist Aldo Leopold, Passes Away at 97
BARABOO, WI, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aldo Leopold Foundation mourns the passing of Estella Bergere Leopold, the esteemed paleoecologist and dedicated conservationist who, at the age of 97, breathed her last breath on February 25, 2024, as the youngest child of Aldo and Estella Leopold. Her departure marks yet another poignant moment in the enduring legacy of the Leopold family.
In the tradition set by her illustrious family, Estella Leopold dedicated her life to pursuing scientific inquiry and promoting environmental stewardship. Alongside her four siblings, she played a pivotal role in establishing the Aldo Leopold Foundation in 1982. Through their generous contributions, including the conveyance of their cherished family farm, the Leopold siblings ensured that their father's vision of a land ethic would continue to inspire future generations.
Estella Leopold's unwavering commitment to the foundation was evident through her multiple terms as president and board chair. Her profound influence extended beyond organizational leadership, as she spearheaded initiatives that advanced the cause of conservation worldwide.
To honor Estella's remarkable life and legacy, the Aldo Leopold Foundation invites all interested parties to join a tribute scheduled for noon CST on March 1, 2024, marking the commencement of Leopold Week. This annual event fosters dialogue and collaboration among individuals dedicated to nurturing a global ethic of care for our planet and its inhabitants. Those wishing to participate in this tribute and engage in discussions about the conservation movement's past, present, and future can register at https://www.crowdcast.io/c/leopoldweek24.
In addition to the tribute event, the Aldo Leopold Foundation offers a repository of videos and biographical information celebrating Estella Leopold's extraordinary contributions to science and conservation. For more details, please visit the foundation's website: https://www.aldoleopold.org/blogs/a-turning-of-the-page-in-the-leopold-legacy
Estella Bergere Leopold's dedication to advancing scientific knowledge and environmental protection leaves an indelible mark on the world. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations to safeguard our planet for the well-being of all.
For further inquiries regarding Estella Leopold or the Aldo Leopold Foundation, please contact Grayce McCormick at lightfinderpr@gmail.com.
About the Aldo Leopold Foundation:
The Aldo Leopold Foundation is a nonprofit conservation organization dedicated to fostering a land ethic through the legacy of Aldo Leopold. Through education, stewardship, and advocacy, the foundation works to ensure that Leopold's vision of a harmonious relationship between people and the land endures.
Contact Information:
Aldo Leopold Foundation
E13701 Levee Road
Baraboo, WI 53913
Phone: (608) 355-0279
Website: www.aldoleopold.org
###
Grayce McCormick
Lightfinder Public Relations
lightfinderpr@gmail.com
Estella Leopold singing a Spanish folk song at the Shack