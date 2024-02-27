FDLE arrests North Fort Myers man on possession of child sexual assault material
For Immediate Release
February 27, 2024
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Zachary Kane Zieler, 32, of North Fort Myers, on 10 felony counts of possession of child sexual assault material (CSAM).
The investigation began on December 24, 2023, when agents identified a peer-to-peer platform user offering files suspected to be child sexual abuse material.
Through the investigative and legal processes, agents identified an address where Zieler was residing.
On February 12, FDLE agents, with assistance from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) served a search warrant at the residence where Zieler was living. During a search of Zieler’s room, agents seized several electronic devices for later forensic analysis.
On February 19, a preliminary forensic review of the evidence was conducted and agents located multiple files depicting children, some younger than 5 years old, being sexually abused.
The investigation was conducted by the FDLE Fort Myers Cyber Crimes Squad.
On February 26, Zieler was located living in a tent in the woods of a residential neighborhood, and FDLE agents arrested him. He was transported and booked into the Lee County Jail without bond pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.
Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
For Further Information Contact:
February 27, 2024
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Zachary Kane Zieler, 32, of North Fort Myers, on 10 felony counts of possession of child sexual assault material (CSAM).
The investigation began on December 24, 2023, when agents identified a peer-to-peer platform user offering files suspected to be child sexual abuse material.
Through the investigative and legal processes, agents identified an address where Zieler was residing.
On February 12, FDLE agents, with assistance from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) served a search warrant at the residence where Zieler was living. During a search of Zieler’s room, agents seized several electronic devices for later forensic analysis.
On February 19, a preliminary forensic review of the evidence was conducted and agents located multiple files depicting children, some younger than 5 years old, being sexually abused.
The investigation was conducted by the FDLE Fort Myers Cyber Crimes Squad.
On February 26, Zieler was located living in a tent in the woods of a residential neighborhood, and FDLE agents arrested him. He was transported and booked into the Lee County Jail without bond pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.
Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001