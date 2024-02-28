SCCG Announces Partnership with Black Box Intelligence for the Distribution of SmartRack Casino Analytics Solution

SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Black Box Intelligence for the Distribution of SmartRack Casino Analytics Solution

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading global advisory and consultancy firm in the gambling industry, is excited to announce its partnership with Black Box Intelligence for the global distribution of SmartRack, a groundbreaking casino analytics solution. This innovative technology is set to revolutionize casino floor management by providing real-time, AI/ML-driven data analytics for chip counting and player behavior, without the need for costly RFID chip conversions.

SmartRack represents a leap forward for casinos looking to upgrade from manual chip-counting operations and inaccurate player behavior analytics to a more reliable, data-driven approach. The solution includes the SmartRack appliance for real-time chip counting, the SmartHand sensing solution for bet and pay detection, and the SmartRack Middleware for advanced player profile analytics. Together, these components offer a comprehensive overview of casino floor operations, enabling more accurate cash reconciliation and player tracking.

The SmartRack system distinguishes itself from competitors by utilizing patented optical sensing technology, proven to be 99.9% accurate for real-time chip counting and player behavior tracking. This technology is a financially viable option for casinos, requiring minimal capital expenditure and allowing for the continued use of existing chip sets. In contrast to expensive RFID solutions and image recognition-based systems that necessitate significant hardware investment, SmartRack offers a cost-effective and efficient alternative.

Integration with third-party Casino Management Systems further enhances SmartRack's utility, allowing for seamless data export and analytics insights. This flexibility ensures that casinos can leverage SmartRack's advanced analytics to optimize floor management and player engagement strategies effectively.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, commented on the partnership: "Our collaboration with Black Box Intelligence to distribute SmartRack marks a pivotal moment in the gambling sector. This initiative showcases our dedication to advancing innovation across the industry and delivering state-of-the-art technologies to a global market. It aims to transform operational efficiencies, enrich gaming experiences, and drive higher profitability. SmartRack is a clear indication of our commitment to leading the industry towards a technologically sophisticated, data-informed future.”

This partnership between SCCG Management and Black Box Intelligence is poised to set a new standard in casino analytics, offering unparalleled insights and operational efficiencies to casinos worldwide.

ABOUT SMARTRACK

SmartRack, a collaboration with Black Box Intelligence, is an advanced casino analytics solution that transforms casino floor operations with real-time chip counting and player behavior insights. Leveraging the SmartRack appliance, SmartHand technology, and Middleware, it eliminates the need for expensive RFID upgrades, offering a cost-effective, AI/ML-driven alternative. SmartRack not only increases operational efficiency and improves cash handling but also integrates seamlessly with existing casino management systems, providing secure, in-depth analytics to optimize player engagement and profitability.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

