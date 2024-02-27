Pirate FM and Wave 105 to rebrand

Greatest Hits Radio will soon be landing on FM in South Hampshire and Cornwall, as it is announced today that Wave 105 will be rebranding to the station, while Greatest Hits Radio Cornwall moves into the slot currently operated by Pirate FM.

Wave 105 will become Greatest Hits Radio South Coast this Spring, with broadcasters including Ken Bruce, Simon Mayo and Jackie Brambles becoming part of the station’s new look schedule. In a change from other regional Greatest Hits Radio stations in England, it will include its own regional Breakfast show hosted by current Wave 105 Breakfast presenter, Rick Jackson, in addition to a regional mid-afternoon show hosted by Mark Collins.

Meanwhile, Greatest Hits Radio is also expanding its coverage in Cornwall by launching on FM and will welcome a brand-new local afternoon show, with further details to be announced soon.

Pirate FM will rebrand to Hits Radio Cornwall with the station becoming digital only from April. Breakfast presenters Neil and Saffy will be part of a brand-new station line-up that will now include shows from presenters including Fleur East, Sam Thompson, Sarah-Jane Crawford, Gemma Atkinson and Mike Toolan.

All stations will continue to provide local news and information, including traffic and travel as well as commercial opportunities for local partners; and fundraising for disadvantaged young people within the community will carry on through its Cash for Kids charity.

Gary Stein, Group Programme Director for the Hits Radio Portfolio said: ‘Pirate FM and Wave 105 are both well-loved and recognised station identities in their own areas, and we want to build on their fantastic success and secure their future by transforming them into these nationally recognised brands.

‘This will mean that alongside their locally produced shows, and local news and information, they will be able to offer audiences access to programmes from some big name broadcasters, all while being bolstered through national marketing campaigns, giving them even more opportunity to grow.’

These changes do unfortunately mean that a small number of roles will be put into consultation and freelance contracts reviewed. Bauer Media Group is fully committed to supporting all affected individuals throughout this period.

– ENDS –

For further press information, please contact:

Amelia O’Shea – Head of Communications, Bauer Media Audio UK

M: 07531 949693

Beth McDonald – Communications Manager, Bauer Media Audio UK

M: 07513 823447

About Greatest Hits Radio

At Greatest Hits Radio it’s all about the music and the unique feeling that hearing a great song gives you, with listeners able discover an upbeat, authentic, fun and entertaining format where the ‘Good Times Sound Like This’. Targeting an audience of 40+, the station plays the biggest songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s including music from iconic artists such as Blondie, Queen, George Michael, Madonna, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Elton John and Whitney Houston.

Featuring a presenter line-up of legendary broadcasters including; Ken Bruce, Simon Mayo, Mark Goodier, Jackie Brambles Paul Gambaccini, Jenny Powell and many more, Greatest Hits Radio is part of the Hits Radio Portfolio. Find the station on your radio, mobile or ask your smart speaker to play ‘Greatest Hits Radio.’

About Hits Radio Network

The Hits Radio Network brings together a family of exciting radio stations across the UK, available on DAB Digital Radio, online and via listen apps. Alongside shows from much loved names including Fleur East, Sam Thompson and Gemma Atkinson are a suite of award-winning Breakfast shows, life-changing competitions and live events.

Aimed at an audience of 25-44 year olds, the Hits Radio Network is there to connect with listeners that lead busy and chaotic lives, by providing an entertaining and fun escape. Bursting with huge tunes and big personalities, stations are led by original, authentic presenters who love to surprise and entertain. But above all they love music and listeners to stations on the Hits Radio Network can expect to hear a soundtrack of the biggest hits and the biggest throwbacks from the last 20 years.