AgileOne Joins APSCo Outsource Europe as a Founding Member

Strengthening Commitment to Quality Outsourcing SolutionsLOS ANGELES, CA, U.S., February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgileOne, a global leader in workforce and business solutions, joins APSCo Outsource Europe as a founding member.
APSCo (The Association of Professional Staffing Companies) is a trade association for MSP, RPO, SoW, and Managed Projects. The organisation drafts legislation to help modernise the staffing and outsourcing industries, creates guidelines for businesses operating in the sector, and organises workshops and training to foster knowledge exchange and drive innovation. As a founding member of APSCo Outsource Europe, AgileOne will lend expertise gathered across 34 markets worldwide to propel industry growth.
Benjamin Zeidler, Senior Business Development Director, AgileOne, said, “Innovation and paving the way for a more equitable and sustainable world of work has always been at the very heart of AgileOne’s philosophy. That’s why joining APSCo Outsource Europe, the network that helps reshape the region’s recruitment outsourcing landscape, was a natural next step for our organisation.”
Laurence Kirk, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Europe, AgileOne, said, “This partnership creates a pathway for us to champion a brighter, more inclusive future for the world of work. Through our actions and innovations, we’re helping shape the landscape of work and transforming the lives of workers by driving positive change.”
As a founding member, AgileOne will join other member organisations across Europe to support APSCo Outsource Europe in their mission to help mature the European staffing market and the evolution of the outsourcing sector overall.
