Department of Human Resources Honored as 2023 Inclusive Employer by the Tennessee Employment First Task Force

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Human Resources was honored as a 2023 Inclusive Employer by the Tennessee Employment First task force. This recognition is a testament to the department’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce.

The purpose of the annual Inclusive Employer Award is to recognize businesses, employers, and State agencies that make efforts that go beyond legal requirements related to the recruitment, hiring, advancement and retention of people with disabilities in the State of Tennessee.

“We are honored to receive the Tennessee Employment First’s 2023 Inclusive Employer award, said Juan Williams, Department of Human Resources Commissioner. He continued, “This recognition reflects our ongoing dedication to fostering a workplace that values the abilities and contributions of all employees. We believe that diversity and inclusion are essential for driving innovation, creativity, and overall success.”

The Department of Human Resources consistently demonstrates its commitment to diversity and inclusion through participation in the State as a Model Employer program, Hire My Strengths campaign, National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Hiring our Heroes, and the This is Me campaign.

As of July 2023, six percent of executive branch employees have voluntarily self-identified with a disability status.

The Employment First task force was created to address barriers and create solutions for Tennesseans with disabilities in the workforce. Visit the task force website for more information.

Visit the Tennessee Employment First Inclusive Employer award website for more information and a full list of award recipients.