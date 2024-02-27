Submit Release
MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO HOST COMMUNITY FORUM IN SOUTH PORTLAND

February 27, 2024

Hallowell, Maine-The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) will host the first in a series of coffee and conversation forums to allow members of the public to talk with the three Commissioners, Chair Philip L. Bartlett, II, Patrick Scully, and Carrie Gilbert.

Where: Double Tree Hotel, 363 Maine Mall Road, So. Portland

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

"In recent years, we've heard from utility consumers more than ever," said Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. Theyre concerned with cost, reliability, environmental impact, Maines energy future, and they want to know how utilities are being held accountable. This is an opportunity for them to share their thoughts and concerns, and even offer up suggestions.

The Commission will host additional forums, including: -April 2 at noon (remote) -April 30 at 5:00 p.m. (remote) -May 16 at 6:00 p.m. Hilton Garden Inn, Auburn -May 29 at 6:00 p.m. Hilton Garden Inn, Bangor

Additional locations to be added throughout the year, as needed. The forums are open to all members of the public and registration is not required. A sign-language interpreter will be available during each session.

About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov

