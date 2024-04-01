MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION REMINDS MAINERS TO CALL 8-1-1 BEFORE OUTDOOR DIGGING PROJECTS AS GOVERNOR MILLS PROCLAIMS APRIL SAFE DIGGING MONTH

April 1, 2024

Hallowell, Maine- In observance of National Safe Digging Month, the Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) reminds Mainers that they must make the free call to 811 before digging into the ground. Not only will calling 811 before digging projects such as gardening, building a fence, or installing a mailbox help prevent accidents, but it is required by Maine law when using a mechanical device to dig.

"I applaud the Commission for its efforts to educate the public and enforce the Dig Safe Program," said Governor Janet Mills. Damage to underground utility facilities can be costly and dangerous to Mainers, which is why I proclaim April 2024 as Safe Digging Month.

We appreciate the Governor's support in our efforts to educate Mainers regarding the importance of the Dig Safe Program, said Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. In 2023, the Commissions Dig Safe division reported 308 utility Dig Safe incidents. This is a slow, steady decrease from previous years that we attribute to increased education and training.

The Commission conducts an on-site investigation of each incident, in many cases the same day, to determine the cause and assess risks to people and underground facilities. Based on the investigation, a financial penalty may be imposed, or additional training. In 2023, $200,500 in penalties were assessed and $38,000 of those were waived with required training.

The Commission also participated in the 2023 Fall Tracking Study on Critical Insights in Maine conducted by Digital Research, Inc., which surveyed 614 respondents across the state of Maine, asking if they were aware of the Dig Safe Law. Six out of ten Mainers were aware of the need to call Dig Safe before digging.

While we are encouraged by the increased awareness of Dig Safe laws, we recognize that there is more work to be done to keep Maine safe, Bartlett said.

The Commission encourages homeowners to take the following steps not only during Safe Digging Month, but all year long when planning a digging project:

-Always call 811 at least three days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.

-Mark out the approximate area where you plan to dig in white paint or flagging.

-Confirm that all underground lines have been marked.

-Respect all marks and consider moving the project if it is near utility line markings.

-If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has called 811. Don't allow work to begin if underground lines aren't marked or the site has not been verified as clear of underground lines.

-Visit www.digsafe.com for more information.

-Dig with caution.

Everyone who calls 811 before digging is connected to a local notification center that will take the caller's information and communicate it to local utility companies. Professional locators will then visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags, or both.

Anyone planning to dig should also contact OKTODIG to notify underground facility owners who are not members of Dig Safe. This service is offered by the Commission at no cost and may be accessed at www.oktodig.com; Once a site has been accurately marked, it is safe to begin digging outside of the marked areas.

About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for ratepayers and utilities, while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety, and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

The Damage Prevention section of the Commissions Consumer Assistance and Safety Division (CASD) is charged with enforcing Maines underground facilities damage prevention law, called the Dig Safe Law (23 M.R.S. 3360-A). This law is intended to prevent damage to underground utility facilities such as gas lines, water lines, or underground telecommunications and electric cables resulting from excavation.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov