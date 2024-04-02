COMMISSION APPROVES $22.5 MILLION IN LOW-INCOME ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (LIAP) FUNDING FOR 2024-2025 PROGRAM YEAR

April 2, 2024

Hallowell, Maine- The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) approved $22.5 million for its Low-Income Assistance Program (LIAP) today for the 2024-2025 program year. This amount maintains the increase in program funding approved the previous program year. In addition, the Commission approved another temporary increase in the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) eligibility threshold for Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) means-tested programs from 75 percent to 150 percent, increasing program eligibility to an additional 46,000 Mainers.

The Commission also decided to keep approximately $1.3 million in unused program funding in the LIAP fund for future program years, due to the fact that the $7.5 million contribution from the general fund is not expected to continue beyond the upcoming program year.

LIAP helps qualified low-income electricity consumers pay for electricity costs and eligibility can be determined by local Community Action Agencies or through means-testing for DHHS programs. Those who qualify receive a credit on their electric bill based on income and electricity usage.

"Although we saw some relief this year in energy prices, we also heard from Mainers who are still struggling," said Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. Last year's allocation was more than sufficient to fully fund the program. We are confident that this level of funding will again be adequate to meet the current need, particularly in light of lower energy prices, but we will monitor throughout the year and adjust accordingly. We are always looking to balance the needs of customers who are having difficulty paying their bills with the impact of these programs on other ratepayers.

The Commission anticipates alternative sources of funding for the program in upcoming years when funding from the General Fund runs out. This includes expired credits from Maines Net Energy Billing Program that can be utilized to help low-income customers.

Anyone wishing to apply for LIAP who is not enrolled in a DHHS program should contact their local Community Action Program.

Background

During the 2023 legislative session, L.D. 258, An Act Making Unified Appropriations and Allocations from the General Fund and Other Funds for the Expenditures of State Government and Changing Certain Provisions of the Law Necessary to the Proper Operations of State Government for the Fiscal Years Ending June 30, 2023, June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2025, was enacted (Act). P.L. 2023, c. 412. The Act provides onetime funding of $15 million from the unappropriated surplus of the General Fund for the Statewide Plan; $7.5 million in Fiscal Year 2023-2024 and another $7.5 million in Fiscal Year 2024-2025 to help low-income homeowners and renters pay for electricity costs. Id. Part A, Sec. A-21 and Part SSSS, Sec. SSSS-1. Transfer from General Fund unappropriated surplus; Low-income Home Energy Assistance-MSHA.

Full details of the case may be found at: https://mpuc-cms.maine.gov/CQM.Public.WebUI/Common/CaseMaster.aspx?CaseNumber=2024-00058

